New Delhi: Flipkart has started its Mobiles Bonanza sale to offer deals and discounts on smartphones on Thursday. The sale includes the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and the Infinix Hot 10S, among others. The sale will end on August 23. The five-day Flipkart sale also offers a prepaid discounts on models such as the iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19.Also Read - 'Volunteer For Inquiry And Transparency', SC Upholds CCI Probe Against Flipkart & Amazon
It is important to note that Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts on select phones. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular phones available in the market. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Live: From Apple iPhone to Moto G, Here's List of Top 5 Smartphones Available on Sale
Here are some of the important offers you should not MISS!
Also Read - ED Issues Rs 10,600-cr FEMA Contravention Notice Against Flipkart, Company Says, 'Will Cooperate With Authorities'
- As per the details available, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale brings the iPhone 12 mini₹ 67,900 starting at Rs. 59,999, down from its official base price of Rs. 69,900.
- The iPhone SE (2020) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 39,900.
- iPhone 11 that is available at an initial price of Rs. 48,999. It currently carries an official price tag of Rs. 54,900.
- The iPhone XR₹ 41,999 is a part of the Flipkart sale and is available at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 47,900.
- The iPhone 11 Pro₹ 89,899 is also on sale at a starting price of Rs. 74,999. It normally retails at Rs. 89,899.
- The Samsung Galaxy F41 is retailing at Rs 14,499 instead of Rs 14,999 (6GB + 128GB) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
- Customers can also look at the ‘Made in India’ Micromax IN 1 that is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB option. It offers a clean Android 10 experience and carries the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, under the hood.
- The Realme 8 5G is retailing at Rs 13,999 and but customers can bring the price down with an exchange offer and HDFC bank card. It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 48-megapixel primary camera.
- The Nokia 5.4 is available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box, which we, in our review, found clean and clutter-free.