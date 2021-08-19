New Delhi: Flipkart has started its Mobiles Bonanza sale to offer deals and discounts on smartphones on Thursday. The sale includes the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and the Infinix Hot 10S, among others. The sale will end on August 23. The five-day Flipkart sale also offers a prepaid discounts on models such as the iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19.Also Read - 'Volunteer For Inquiry And Transparency', SC Upholds CCI Probe Against Flipkart & Amazon

It is important to note that Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts on select phones. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular phones available in the market. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Live: From Apple iPhone to Moto G, Here's List of Top 5 Smartphones Available on Sale

Here are some of the important offers you should not MISS!