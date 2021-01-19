Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2021 – India’s largest e-commerce site Flipkart has announced its latest Republic Day Sale of 2021 ahead of 72nd Republic Day. The sale of Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale will begin on January 20 and will end on January 24. Users are also getting bank discounts. In the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale, HDFC bank cardholders are getting a 10% instant discount and EMI transaction options. However, Flipkart Plus members will start getting access to this sale a day in advance. If you are a Plus member, you can take advantage of this sale from 12 midnight on January 19. Also Read - Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top 10 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
20th To 24th January 2021
Flipkart Big Saving Days Starting Time 20th January 12:00 AM
Plus Live Early Sale Starting Time 19th January 2020 12:00 PM
Flipkart Big Saving Days Ending Time 24th January 11:59 PM

Flipkart has not yet disclosed the discounts on electronics and accessories and other products including smartphones. In its Republic Day Sale, Flipkart will also offer good deals and offers on laptops and computers, electronic products, and other category products. Customers will get up to an 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. While TV and Appliances will get up to 75 percent off. India’s fashion captain is going to get a discount of 50 to 80 percent. At the same time, up to 80 percent discount will be available on furniture and mattresses. There will be huge discounts on the smartphones of brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Many Others –

Smartphones Original Price Discounted Price Samsung Galaxy F41 15,499 13,999 Motorola Moto G 5G 20,999 18,999 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 54,999 44,999 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 79,999 54,999 Apple iPhone XR 47,900 35,999 Apple iPhone 11 54,900 48,999 Apple iPhone SE 39,900 27,999

Samsung Galaxy F41 will be made available for Rs 13,999. If users make a payment first, then they will also be given an additional off of Rs 1,000. Moto G 5G can be purchased for Rs. 18,999. This phone was launched for Rs 20,999. This phone is being called India’s most affordable 5G smartphone.

Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy S20 + can be purchased for Rs 44,999, Motorola One Fusion for Rs 15,999, and Samsung Note 10 + is available for Rs 49,999. In addition, users will also be given No Cost EMI, Complete Mobile Protection Plan, and Exchange Offers on many devices. At the same time, the iPhone XR can also come at an attractive price in this sale. This phone is currently available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 44,999. The iPhone 11 will be available at Rs 48,999. Whereas, iPhone SE 2020 will be made available at Rs 27,999 at Flipkart Republic Day Sale.