Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Nothing Phone 2 Now Available At Rs 34,999; Check Details Here

The Nothing Phone 2, launched in early July last year, was originally priced at Rs 44,999. However, the phone will now be available for an affordable price of Rs 34,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

New Delhi: Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, which is set to begin on January 14, has slashed the prices for the Nothing Phone 2. The phone, which was launched in early July last year, was originally priced at Rs 44,999. However, the device will now be available for an affordable price of Rs 34,999 during the sale.

Here is how you can avail the offer on this sleek and distinctive smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2 : Discount Offers, Prices

The Nothing Phone 2 prices have been slashed down to Rs 10,000 discount, making it a more affordable option for the Nothing OS experience seekers. Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank to offer an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the Nothing Phone 2 for purchases made using their debit or credit cards. This effectively brings the price down to an even more tempting Rs 32,999.

Buyers can seek additional discounts if they are looking to upgrade from an older device, as the Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale also offers an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 for eligible smartphones. To avail this- Simply select your current phone model during checkout to see your potential discount.

Flipkart has also cut down the price of the 65W GaN charger for the Nothing Phone (2) at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, down from its original price of Rs 2,999.

Nothing Phone 2: Features, Specifications

Display:

The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with a Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) resolution. The phone has an adaptive refresh rate that dynamically adjusts from 1Hz to 120Hz for smooth visuals and optimised battery life, and is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for enhanced durability

Performance:

The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with the Adreno 730 GPU for smooth gaming and powerful performance. The phone also comes in two variants with RAM options of 8GB or 12GB bundles with 128 GB storage and 256 GB storage respectively.

Camera:

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera system highlighting its 50MP primary sensor with a large 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) boasting of crisp and stable photos in any lighting condition. The phone also has a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Design, Battery, and Other Features:

The main defining feature of the Nothing Phone 2 is the unique Glyph Interface, consisting of LED strips at the back that illuminate in various patterns for notifications, ringtones, and charging status. It also has an in-display fingerprint and is IP54 water and dust-resistant. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and a 5W Qi wireless charging option for its users.

The Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0 on top, offering a clean and minimalist user interface with exclusive features like Glyph personalisation options and a seamless integration with Nothing’s ecosystem of devices.

