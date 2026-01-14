Home

Technology

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on iPhone, pixel, vivo and motorola smartphones

Republic Day 2026 sales bring massive discounts on smartphones, laptops and gadgets across Flipkart and Amazon, including deals on iPhone, Pixel, Vivo and Motorola devices.

The festive season for shoppers eagerly awaiting amazing deals is almost here, as Republic Day 2023 sales have officially been announced by India’s biggest e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon. Both companies have dropped considerable hints on the kind of attractive deals they’ll be offering customers this year which is perfect news for anyone looking to shop for electronic gadgets like smartphones and laptops early on in the year.

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sales Are Beginning Soon

India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart will begin sales on January 17 for Republic Day in 2026. However, Flipkart Plus members and members with Black accounts will be able to shop from January 16. As previously mentioned, there will be several attractive discounts on many of the categories shopping staples including phones, laptops, smart home appliances and accessories.

Flipkart will also allow customers to leverage offers and cashback when shopping through their payment gateway with certain credit and debit cards. These cards offer additional discounts on top of the sale price as well as EMI schemes to help consumers make larger purchases.

Smartphones Deals You Can Expect During The Sale

Flipkart also recently announced the Republic Day sale deal on these extremely popular flagship smartphones.

Apple iPhone 16 – The latest iPhone from Apple is already up for grabs at a discounted price.

Google Pixel 10 – Google’s newest flagship phone sporting the latest in AI technology will see a discount of INR down on sale.

Vivo T4 Series – Looking for value for money? The Vivo T4x 5G along with other phones in the series will be on offer for regular users.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – Another fantastic smartphone in the mid-range segment that packs a lot of battery and performance for the price. Expect huge discounts on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion too.

These are just some of the smartphones you can expect discounts on during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Brands like Nothing, Realme and others will surely have some attractive smartphones up for sale.

Smart TVs, Laptops, Earbuds & More Will Be Discounted Too

While smartphones will certainly grab a lot of the spotlight this Republic Day sale, shoppers can expect large discounts on smart TVs, laptops, wireless earbuds and accessories as well. Recent leaks even claim that some smart TVs which have a starting price of over INR will be available for less than INR 30,000 during the sale.

This is not all, as Amazon too is preparing for its own Great Republic Day sale that begins January 16. Amazon’s sale will also include discounted products ranging from laptops, tablets and even smart home devices.

How To Make The Most Of The Sale

Add to Cart Early – Ensure the products you wish to buy are in your cart so you can buy them as soon as the prices drop.

Cashback Offers On Debit/Credit Cards – Gain instant benefits on certain debit and credit cards that you can use on top of the sale prices.

Be A Flipkart Plus Member – If you are a frequent shopper on Flipkart, it might be worth looking into Flipkart Plus as members and Flipkart Black members get early access to sales.

