Flipkart Republic Day Sale 50% Off Deal: SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 Now At Only Rs 7,499 Only

Samsung Galaxy F13: Discount Price and Bank Offers

Samsung Galaxy F13 Original Price vs Discounted Price

The Samsung Galaxy F13 was originally priced at Rs 14,999. However, with the Flipkart Republic Day Sale live up until January 19, the e-commerce company is offering the smartphone at Rs 7,499.

Flipkart has also announced additional offers that further reduce the price of the budget smartphone. Here are details on the same.

Additional Bank offers on Samsung Galaxy F13

Flipkart has partnered with several banks to offer additional discounts on the already 50% off Samsung Galaxy F13.

10% off the Samsung Axis Bank Signature credit card, up to Rs 2,500.

A discount of 10% on the Samsung Axis Bank Infinite credit card, up to Rs 5,000

Extra Rs 500 off (applicable on products priced at Rs 39,990 and above) on Bank of Baroda credit EMI transactions of nine months and above.

Flipkart reports that the Samsung smartphone may also be purchased on EMI plans beginning at just Rs 264 per month.

Additionally, Flipkart is also providing up to Rs 6,990 off to customers who exchange their old handsets in exchange for their new Galaxy F13.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F13: Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by an Exynos 850 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which is further expandable up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. The phone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. The phone has a triple camera system in the rear with 50MP + 5MP + 2MP cameras and an 8MP front camera for all selfie and video calling needs. The phone also packs a huge 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery, which it boasts will last more than one full day.