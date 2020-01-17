New Delhi: Flipkart will soon be back with the its “Republic Day Sale” on January 19, 2020, and will continue till January 22, 2020. During the sale days, customers will be presented with new deals every new hour.

Under the pre-book period, customers can get hands-on lower price deals in comparison to actual sales from January 19. In order to avail this, a customer will have to pay Rs 50 in advance.

Further, Plus members can avail the offer from January 18 from 8 PM.

Moreover, a 10 per cent instant discounts can also be availed on ICICI credit cards/debit and credit cards of Kotak Mahindra.

Up to 80% Off on Electronics And Accessories

One could avail up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories. People can use Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and avail 5 per cent unlimited cashback. 5 per cent instant discount can also be availed on EMI with bank credit and debit cards.

Up to 50% – 80% Off On Indian Fashion Capitals

50 to 80 per cent discount will also be available on footwears, T-shirts, winter wears, watches, bags, kurtas, sarees, and more from reputed brands.

Up to 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

All those who are planning to buy TVs and appliances can get up to 75 per cent discounts.