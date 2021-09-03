Flipkart Smartphone Carnival – The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has started, and it is offering great deals and discounts on many popular smartphones like Realme Narzo 30 5G, Poco M3, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, Infinix Hot 10S. This sale of smartphones on Flipkart will run till September 8. During this sale, along with discounts on smartphones from various companies, you will get many benefits like no cost-EMI option, exchange offers, bank offers, and quality checks from Flipkart. The Vivo V21 5G is listed in this sale with an extra exchange offer of Rs 2,500. Apart from this, the most exciting thing about this sale is the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.Also Read - Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2021: Best Online Deals, Discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Motorola One Fusion Plus

Rs. 9,901 discount on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 mini is listed on Flipkart Smartphone Carnival at a starting price of Rs.59,999. Its official base price is Rs 69,900. This phone is listed with a discount of Rs 9,901. The biggest and most attractive offer out of all these Apple phones is that of the iPhone 12. Users can buy this phone at an initial price of Rs 66,999 while its base price is Rs 79,900. This means that users are getting a benefit of Rs 12,901 on this phone. The 128GB storage model of this phone is listed at Rs 71,999, while the original price is Rs 84,900. At the same time, the 256GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 81,999, while its original price is Rs 94,900. Also Read - Apple Launches Republic Day Sale, iPhone 12 Series to Start at Rs 48,900 | Check Details Here

iPhone 11, iPhone XR Discount of up to Rs 15,000

In this Flipkart sale, you will get iPhone 11 worth Rs 54,900 for Rs 51,999. If you buy the iPhone XR, then for this you will have to pay a price of Rs 42,999, while its original price is Rs 47,900. Exchange offers can also be availed on both these phones so that you can get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 more. Also Read - Pre-Booking of Apple iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro Starts in India: Check Cashback Offers, Price

If you are thinking of buying another smartphone instead of iPhone, Flipkart will not disappoint you. Many other great offers are going on all the smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F41, Asus ROG Phone 3, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Poco M3.

Infinix HOT 10S, Poco M3, Poco C3, Samsung F41 Discount, Offers

Infinix has announced attractive offers on its bestselling smartphone Infinix HOT 10S. In Flipkart’s smartphone carnival sale, the Infinix HOT 10S variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available for Rs 9,499. At the same time, its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,499. The Poco M3 smartphone is listed in the sale at an initial price of Rs 10,499. The Poco C3 smartphone is available at an initial price of Rs 7,499. In the Flipkart sale, the Samsung F41 smartphone is available for just Rs 14,499.

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X7 Max 5G Disocunt, Offers

There is an attractive discount of Rs 8000 (prepaid) on Realme X3 SuperZoom. At the same time, a flat discount of Rs 4,000 is being available on Reality 7 Pro. These offers are available on Flipkart as well as realme.com. There is an offer of Rs 3,000 (prepaid) on Realme X7 Max 5G. At the same time, there is a discount of Rs 1,000 on all variants of Reality Narzo 30 Pro 5G.