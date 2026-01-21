Home

Flipkart vs Amazon: Where to find the best 4K TV deals during Republic Day Sale 2026

Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 enters final days with massive discounts on 4K Ultra HD TVs, bank offers, exchange deals and premium models across price segments.

With three days left for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to end, Amazon shoppers across India are making beelines to purchase discounted electronics especially 4K TVs. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has witnessed huge discounts of up to 65 per cent on various TV brands, and it’s becoming one of India’s largest online sale events.

Online shoppers can now avail offers upto 65% on select TV brands at Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: With 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Haier, TCL, Xiaomi, Toshiba brands, customers can now own a premium entertainment system at discounted prices. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers everything from smaller-sized smart TVs under Rs. 15,000 to big-screen 4K TVs.

The sale also features mid-range as well as premium TVs from brands such as Sony and Samsung TVs that are perfect for movie buffs and gamers.

Analysts believe that the festive season has become key for driving higher ticket consumer electronics purchases as shoppers take advantage of merchant discounts in tandem with bank discounts, exchange deals and EMI offers.

Discounts Across Categories & Sizes at Amazon

Amazon is also offering customers deep discounts on entry-level 43-inch and 50-inch 4K smart TVs priced competitively. Customers looking at mid-range TVs can now avail TVs with better colour accuracy, Dolby audio support along with smarter features.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: High end TVs from Sony and Samsung are receiving attention from shoppers for their superior motion performance and picture quality coupled with great audio quality. Cheaper financing schemes and overall lowering prices are said to be fueling adoption of large-sized 4K TVs.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Ushers Competition

The ongoing Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 which kicked off last week has created healthy competition for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 too is featuring exciting deals on smartphones, appliances, fashion and TVs.

Customers will also be able to save extra money with select bank card deals along with exchange offers and flash deals. Flipkart’s budget and mid-range 4K TVs are also receiving good traction as shoppers compare prices with Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Editor’s Picks: TVs to buy under Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

For shoppers looking to buy a television before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends here are some TVs we recommend based on the budgets:

Below ₹15,000

Budget-friendly smart TVs are great for kids rooms or secondary spaces. Shopping for TVs under ₹15,000, you will get decent HD TVs with smart functionality.

₹15,000 – ₹30,000

Best Buy 4K Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000 in Amazon Republic Day Sale

This budget is great value-for-money as you can find good 43-inch and 55-inch 4K smart TVs with stellar picture quality and intelligent features.

₹30,000 – ₹60,000

The deals at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will bring good upgrades in the form of QLED panels along with support for Dolby Vision and better audio experience from these TVs. We recommend this price range for daily entertainment.

Above ₹60,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 customers spoilt for choice with high-end LED TVs and premium OLED panels from Samsung and Sony. TVs above ₹60,000 are meant for shoppers seeking the best picture quality and immersive audio from their home theatre setups.

Things to consider before Buying a TV

Analysts recommend shoppers compare the out-of-pocket price by including bank discounts, exchange values and look at warranty coverage. With only three days left for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to conclude, the biggest shopping event of the year is seeing thumps up customer visits with several TV models selling quickly.

As millions of shoppers flock to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 and Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026, traffic is at its peak with less than a couple of days remaining on the shopping events.

