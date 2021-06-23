Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event has begun, and the makers are organizing several tournaments and events for gamers to participate in. The event began on June 22 at 6:30 pm and will last till July 5. Participants are asked to reach at Believer Beach to participate in various quests and games. Gamers who have access to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC/Mac, and Android can participate in the game. However, iOS users won’t be able to participate due to Apple’s and Epic Games clash for its in-purchase rule. Also Read - Apple's Response to Epic Game For Removing Fortnite From The App Store: We Won’t Make an Exception for Fortnite

There might be a giant mothership in the sky but there's no time like the present to PARTY 🥳👽 Cosmic Summer has begun! Join us for: -Returning LTMs and Creative Islands

-Creative Challenges and free rewards

-New and returning summer Outfits

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge 2021 brings rewards for gamers after completing the quest. These rewards include new Beach- ready outfits, bundles, and more. Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite posted mysterious invite for the Cosmic Summer Challenge. The two-week event is expected to bring exciting guests. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Banned in India: Here Are 5 Other Awesome Battle Royale Games to Play Online

The Data miners have discovered new challenges for a two-week event including –

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 2

Believer Beach Loading Screen

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 6

Icy Pop Wrap

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 12

Lil’ Treat Traversal Emote

Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 1000

Brain Freeze (Slurpberry) Back Bling

Get Headshot Eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trios x 10

No Reward

Gain health or apply shield in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 500

Firecracker Freefall Contrail

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 50

Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board) Glider

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 x10

Brain Freeze (Slimeberry) Back Bling

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 x 1000

Bach Blast Lobby Track

Revive teammates in Pro 100 x 20

Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board) Glider

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights

Brain Freeze (Orangeberry) Back Bling

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights x 50

KA-BANG! Wrap

Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights x 25

Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board) Glider

Build structures in The Pitt x 500

Brain Freeze (Whirlberry) Back Bling

Destroy structures in The Pit x 500

Stellar Sipper Emoticon

Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match

Mashmallets Harvesting Tool

Get headshots in The Pit x 50

Cloud Llama Board (Golden Wave) Glider

There are creative LTM’s that are reappearing in Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge including Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 – Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights – Air Royale, and The Pit – FFA. Players can unlock rewards by completing quests and they can also unlock the popsicle Brain Freeze Back Bling too.