Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event has begun, and the makers are organizing several tournaments and events for gamers to participate in. The event began on June 22 at 6:30 pm and will last till July 5. Participants are asked to reach at Believer Beach to participate in various quests and games. Gamers who have access to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC/Mac, and Android can participate in the game. However, iOS users won’t be able to participate due to Apple’s and Epic Games clash for its in-purchase rule. Also Read - Apple's Response to Epic Game For Removing Fortnite From The App Store: We Won’t Make an Exception for Fortnite
Also Read - Fortnite Game Ban: Fortnite’s Creator Epic Games Sues Google Over Ban from Play Store
The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge 2021 brings rewards for gamers after completing the quest. These rewards include new Beach- ready outfits, bundles, and more. Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite posted mysterious invite for the Cosmic Summer Challenge. The two-week event is expected to bring exciting guests. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Banned in India: Here Are 5 Other Awesome Battle Royale Games to Play Online
The Data miners have discovered new challenges for a two-week event including –
- Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 2
- Believer Beach Loading Screen
- Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 6
- Icy Pop Wrap
- Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 12
- Lil’ Treat Traversal Emote
- Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 1000
- Brain Freeze (Slurpberry) Back Bling
- Get Headshot Eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trios x 10
- No Reward
- Gain health or apply shield in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 500
- Firecracker Freefall Contrail
- Assist teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 50
- Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board) Glider
- Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 x10
- Brain Freeze (Slimeberry) Back Bling
- Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 x 1000
- Bach Blast Lobby Track
- Revive teammates in Pro 100 x 20
- Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board) Glider
- Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights
- Brain Freeze (Orangeberry) Back Bling
- Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights x 50
- KA-BANG! Wrap
- Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights x 25
- Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board) Glider
- Build structures in The Pitt x 500
- Brain Freeze (Whirlberry) Back Bling
- Destroy structures in The Pit x 500
- Stellar Sipper Emoticon
- Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match
- Mashmallets Harvesting Tool
- Get headshots in The Pit x 50
- Cloud Llama Board (Golden Wave) Glider
There are creative LTM’s that are reappearing in Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge including Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 – Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights – Air Royale, and The Pit – FFA. Players can unlock rewards by completing quests and they can also unlock the popsicle Brain Freeze Back Bling too.