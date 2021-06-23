Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event has begun, and the makers are organizing several tournaments and events for gamers to participate in. The event began on June 22 at 6:30 pm and will last till July 5. Participants are asked to reach at Believer Beach to participate in various quests and games. Gamers who have access to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC/Mac, and Android can participate in the game. However, iOS users won’t be able to participate due to Apple’s and Epic Games clash for its in-purchase rule. Also Read - Apple's Response to Epic Game For Removing Fortnite From The App Store: We Won’t Make an Exception for Fortnite

The Data miners have discovered new challenges for a two-week event including –

  • Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 2
  • Believer Beach Loading Screen
  • Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 6
  • Icy Pop Wrap
  • Complete Cosmic Summer Quests x 12
  • Lil’ Treat Traversal Emote
  • Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 1000
  • Brain Freeze (Slurpberry) Back Bling
  • Get Headshot Eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trios x 10
  • No Reward
  • Gain health or apply shield in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 500
  • Firecracker Freefall Contrail
  • Assist teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio x 50
  • Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board) Glider
  • Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 x10
  • Brain Freeze (Slimeberry) Back Bling
  • Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 x 1000
  • Bach Blast Lobby Track
  • Revive teammates in Pro 100 x 20
  • Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board) Glider
  • Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights
  • Brain Freeze (Orangeberry) Back Bling
  • Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights x 50
  • KA-BANG! Wrap
  • Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights x 25
  • Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board) Glider
  • Build structures in The Pitt x 500
  • Brain Freeze (Whirlberry) Back Bling
  • Destroy structures in The Pit x 500
  • Stellar Sipper Emoticon
  • Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match
  • Mashmallets Harvesting Tool
  • Get headshots in The Pit x 50
  • Cloud Llama Board (Golden Wave) Glider

There are creative LTM’s that are reappearing in Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge including Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 – Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights – Air Royale, and The Pit – FFA. Players can unlock rewards by completing quests and they can also unlock the popsicle Brain Freeze Back Bling too.