Jio cheapest prepaid plans: Reliance Jio offers many cheap prepaid recharge plans to its users, which provide unlimited calling and high-speed data plus other benefits.

It is due to Jio's cheap plans that other companies are also offering low rates on prepaid connections. Here, we are telling you about Reliance Jio's four cheapest unlimited prepaid plans that are most popular among the users.

1. Jio Rs 149 plan

Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan has a validity of 24 days. In this, you get 1GB daily data, Jio to Jio unlimited calling, 300 minutes of Jio to another network and 100 SMS every day.

2. Jio Rs 199 plan

Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. It gives you 1.5 GB data daily, unlimited Jio to Jio calling, 1000 minutes of calling from Jio to another network and 100 SMS every day.

3. Jio Rs 249 plan