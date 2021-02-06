New Delhi: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its free 4G SIM card offer in one of its leading circles – Kerala – till March 31, 2021. BSNL recently revised its popular postpaid plan of Rs 199 and Rs 18 prepaid voucher among other plans. Also Read - BSNL Recharge Plans 2020 - List of Best BSNL Recharge Plans in India in 2020

Along with the free 4G SIM card offer extension in Kerala, BSNL has also enabled a free call forwarding facility in telecom circles of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The call forwarding facility was earlier chargeable but now BSNL users can use the feature without any activation fee. Also Read - BSNL Launches New Prepaid Plan of Rs 1,499 With Unlimited Voice Calling

The call forwarding facility to landline/BSNL mobile/other operator mobile numbers was chargeable. BSNL had said that it was treated as an outgoing call hence it was not free but now the telecom operator has waived off the charges. Also Read - Centre Cancels BSNL's 4G Upgradate Tender, to Issue Fresh One Soon

Further, BSNL SIM up-gradation charges have been waived off in Kerala. Before this, in order to get a 4G SIM, BSNL users had to pay Rs 20 but now they can get the SIM for free.

A report by TelecomTalk said the offer is valid for new, existing, and MNP users till March 31. This offer is beneficial for people who are still using 3G and 2G SIMs in Kerala as BSNL has been offering 4G services in the state since 2018. So for users who have not upgraded their 2G or 3G SIM to 4G, this is the best time to get it done for free.

BSNL earlier dropped the fair usage policy (FUP) limit and made unlimited calls available for plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers with unlimited voice calling benefits. Previously, subscribers were charged once the FUP limit was reached. Following this, BSNL also revised benefits of the Rs 199 postpaid plan.

One of the cheapest postpaid plans in the line-up, the Rs 199 postpaid plan now comes with 25GB of data with rollover up to 75GB, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Earlier, the plan had a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Post the revision, users can access unlimited on-net and off-net calling, that is, from BSNL to any domestic network.