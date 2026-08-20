FREE Google AI Plus plan: Good news for Indian college students as tech giant launches plan on enhanced artificial intelligence tools

The student offer is available in more than 140 markets where Google AI Plus is offered with certain exclusions and eligible students in India.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/free-google-ai-plus-plan-good-news-gemini-search-indian-college-students-enhanced-artificial-intelligence-tools-details-eligibility-8506028/ Copy

Google AI (IANS image)

FREE Google AI Plus plan: In a matter of good news for Indian college students, global technology giant Google has announced a one-year free subscription to its ‘AI Plus’ plan for eligible college students in India. In its recent initiative, the US-based technology giant offers access to enhanced artificial intelligence tools and higher usage limits to support learning. Google built its education tools across Search, Gemini and YouTube on learning science principles, designing them to prioritize student safety, support personalized learning and keep teachers at the center of the experience.

Who are the students eligible for Google AI Plus plan?

In its latest blog post, the tech company said that under the offer eligible students will get access to Gemini Omni, twice the usage limits available to non-AI subscribers, 400 GB of storage and other features at no cost for one year. It is also offering students a discounted bundle of Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium, with savings of up to 70 per cent for those seeking ad-free music and video streaming.

Google launching new and enhanced learning tools across Gemini and Google Search

Alongside the student plans, the company is introducing new and enhanced learning tools across Gemini and Google Search. The company further noted that students will have access to a dedicated student hub designed to help them organise their studies and get started with Gemini’s learning tools, a report by IANS news agency said.

In addition, a new study notebook feature will provide personalised learning support by using diagnostic quizzes to identify students’ strengths and knowledge gaps. It will then generate bite-sized study plans tailored to individual learning goals, the company said.

The tech firm also expanding Gemini Live to allow students to request and discuss Deep Research reports through voice-based conversations while on the move. Apart from that, new features in Google Search will allow students to generate interactive visuals to understand complex concepts, take practice quizzes across subjects, including standardised tests, and learn concepts step-by-step using Google Lens. Additionally, students will be able to organise academic projects using notebooks and create custom files to streamline their studies.

(With inputs from agencoes)