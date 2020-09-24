Telecom company Vodafone Idea Limited has offered G5 free annual subscription for a year to pre-paid customers of some of it select plans. The company said in a statement that the facility is available with plans of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595. Telecom companies are starting to offer free subscription of OTT platform with prepaid recharge. Vi (Vodafone Idea) has brought a free subscription offer of ZEE5 Premium for one year with its 5 prepaid plans. This offer is for a limited time. Other benefits like data, calling and validity are also available in these plans. Also Read - Vodafone Idea Rebrands Itself as 'Vi' to Make up For Lost Customers Amid Telecom Battle

G5 India Senior Vice President and Head (SVOD) Rahul Maroli said in a statement that as part of this unique offering, customers of Vodafone Idea’s select plans will have G5 content available in 12 languages ​​free of charge for the year. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert September 2, 2020: Preeta Returns to Luthra House, Says 'She is Karan's Wife And Will Stay Here'

Significantly, two weeks ago, Vodafone Idea launched two prepaid plans in Delhi whose price is Rs 109 and Rs 169 respectively. Users are getting unlimited talk time for 20 days validity under this plan. Along with this, Vodafone Idea has its 46 rupees plan voucher available in Delhi. Earlier this plan was introduced in Kerala, which offers 100 local net-night minutes for 28 days. Also Read - Zee5 Club Launched as a New Entry-Level Subscription Plan for Rs 365 a year

Here’s The List of Offers

Rs 355 Plan

You will get 50 GB data with a validity of 28 days. This is just a data pack, that means you will not get benefits like calling and SMS.

Rs 405 Plan

90GB is also offered with 28 days validity with Zee5 subscription on a pre-paid plan of Rs 405. Also unlimited calling and 100SMS are being given daily.

Rs 599 Plan

You will get 2 GB data daily with unlimited validity of 56 days, unlimited calling on all networks and 100 SMS daily.

Rs 795 Plan

Every day 2GB data, unlimited calling and 100SMS are being given on a pre-paid plan of Rs 795. Also, 5G free subscription is being given annually. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Rs 2595 Plan

The pre-paid plan of Rs 2595 will come with a validity of 365 days. In this, unlimited calling is being offered with 2GB daily data limit. Also get free 5G subscription.

How to activate offer?