Home

Technology

From AGI to GPT-5, This Is What ChatGPT Users Want From Sam Altman In 2024

From AGI to GPT-5, This Is What ChatGPT Users Want From Sam Altman In 2024

Altman said that he will keep reading the upcoming requests and "deliver on as much as we can (and plenty of other stuff we are excited about and not mentioned here).” AGI, in computer science, is an intelligent system with comprehensive or complete knowledge and cognitive computing capabilities.

From AGI to GPT-5, This Is What ChatGPT Users Want From Sam Altman In 2024

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has listed some top requests from ChatGPT users that they want the company to deliver in 2024. From the GPT-5 language model to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), from better GPTs and from better voice mode, control over degree of wokeness and behavior, Altman listed some of the top 12 requests from ChatGPT consumers.

Trending Now

“Some common requests: AGI (a little patience please), GPT-5, better voice mode, higher rate limits, better GPTs, better reasoning, control over degree of wokeness or behavior, video, personalisation, better browsing,’sign in with openai’ and open source,” he posted on X.

You may like to read

Altman said that he will keep reading the upcoming requests and “deliver on as much as we can (and plenty of other stuff we are excited about and not mentioned here).” AGI, in computer science, is an intelligent system with comprehensive or complete knowledge and cognitive computing capabilities.

Earlier this month, Altman told Time magazine that AGI will be the most powerful technology humanity has yet invented.

“We have to make changes. We always said that we didn’t want AGI to be controlled by a small group of people; we wanted it to be democratised. And we clearly got that wrong. So I think if we don’t improve our governance structure and the way we interact with the world, people shouldn’t trust OpenAI. But we’re very motivated to improve that,” he was quoted as saying.

OpenAI announced its GPT-4 Turbo language model at the company’s first developer conference in November.

“I think AGI will be the most powerful technology humanity has yet invented, particularly in democratising access to information globally,” according to Altman.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.