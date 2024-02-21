Home

From Ahmedabad College Student To Apple Audio’s New Boss: Check Ruchir Dave’s Gujarat Connection

Ruchir Dave’s elevation to the vice president role marks a new chapter for Apple’s audio team. Know more about his Gujarat roots and history of working at Apple.

Previously, Apple Acoustics was led by Gary Geaves for a tenure of 13 years.

New Delhi: In a significant shakeup within Apple’s hardware team, the group responsible for audio technology across products like AirPods and Macs is witnessing a change in leadership. The departure of longtime acoustics vice president Gary Geaves has paved the way for fresh leadership. Geaves, who has served in this role for nearly 13 years, is stepping down, but the command will be handed over to Ruchir Dave, Apple’s “top deputy” in the acoustics group.

Who is Ruchir Dave?

Ruchir Dave, a seasoned Apple veteran, is set to take over as the Vice President of Acoustics. With over 14 years at the company, Dave brings a wealth of experience to this critical role. His journey within Apple began in 2009 when he joined as a lead in the Acoustics Engineer team. Over the years, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, earning promotions and accolades. In March 2021, he was appointed as a Senior Director, and now, he steps into the VP position, overseeing a team of more than 300 members dedicated to advancing audio technology.

Ruchir’s Gujarat Connection

Ruchir Dave’s roots trace back to Gujarat, India. He was a student at Sharadmandir, Ahmedabad, from 1982 to 1994. Later, he pursued his education at Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, where he graduated in 1998. His academic journey continued at Penn State University. Dave’s Gujarat connection reflects his formative years and the foundation that shaped his path to becoming a key player in Apple’s audio innovations.

Apple Acoustics: Significance and Latest Developments

Apple’s acoustics group, comprises approximately 300 experts, playing a significant role in shaping the audio experience and technology across the company’s product lineup. From AirPods to HomePods, their work influences sound quality, microphone technologies, and spatial audio features. Their innovations resonate with users worldwide, making Apple’s audio products stand out in the market.

The New HomePod: Breakthrough Sound and Intelligence

Recently, Apple introduced the second-generation HomePod, a powerful smart speaker that redefines audio quality. HomePod combines computational audio advancements with Siri intelligence, delivering an immersive listening experience. Key features include:

Spatial Audio : HomePod supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks, enveloping listeners in three-dimensional soundscapes.

: HomePod supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks, enveloping listeners in three-dimensional soundscapes. Smart Home Automation : Users can create automations using Siri, receive smoke or carbon monoxide alarm notifications, and check room temperature and humidity—all hands-free.

: Users can create automations using Siri, receive smoke or carbon monoxide alarm notifications, and check room temperature and humidity—all hands-free. Refined Design : The HomePod’s seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and backlit touch surface enhance any space.

: The HomePod’s seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and backlit touch surface enhance any space. Acoustic Powerhouse: A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, advanced computational audio, and real-time sound adaptation make HomePod a true acoustic powerhouse.

Upcoming Announcements

Apple’s commitment to audio excellence continues. While specifics remain under wraps, rumours suggest updates to the AirPods lineup this year. The arrival of AirPods 4 and the new AirPods Max is anticipated with the speculations online. Additionally, revamped AirPods Pro are expected in 2025, promising even more impressive audio experiences for Apple enthusiasts.

