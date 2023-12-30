Home

Technology

From Amazon, Microsoft To Google: Start Your AI Journey With THESE 5 Free Beginner Courses

From Amazon, Microsoft To Google: Start Your AI Journey With THESE 5 Free Beginner Courses

Here is a list of five courses from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others, made for you to help you find the perfect starting point for your AI learning journey.

Google, Amazon among other tech giants are offering free AI courses to learn this upcoming technology.

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence, more commonly known as AI, is gradually becoming an inseparable part of our daily lives. From tailored movie recommendations to being your personal virtual assistant, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly integrating with our world. By learning this skill, users boost their productivity and manage multitasking with ease. For those curious about learning the workings of AI, here are several tech giants that offer free online courses aimed at beginners.

Trending Now

These are five such courses from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others, providing a brief overview of their content and made for to help you find the perfect starting point for your AI learning journey.

You may like to read

Amazon AI and Machine Learning Foundations (AWS Educate)

Platform: Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate

Made for: Individuals with no prior programming experience interested in basic AI and machine learning (ML) concepts.

Content: This self-paced course introduces fundamental AI and ML terminology, explores practical applications, and provides hands-on learning opportunities through AWS cloud tools. Learners gain exposure to supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and reinforcement learning concepts through interactive quizzes and labs.

Microsoft AI Fundamentals (edX)

Platform: edX

Made for: Beginners with basic computer literacy and an interest in understanding AI’s impact on various industries.

Content: This course, offered by Microsoft in collaboration with edX, delves into the history and evolution of AI, explores its ethical considerations, and showcases its real-world applications in fields like healthcare, finance, and retail. Learners gain insights into different AI techniques and their potential benefits and limitations.

Google AI and Machine Learning Crash Course (Udacity)

Platform: Udacity

Made for: Individuals with basic programming knowledge (Python) seeking a high-level overview of AI and ML concepts.

Content: This crash course, offered by Google and Udacity, provides a rapid introduction to core AI and ML algorithms, focusing on supervised learning and unsupervised learning techniques. Learners explore data preparation, model training, and evaluation through Python coding exercises and real-world case studies.

DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Fundamentals (Coursera)

Platform: Coursera

Made for: Individuals with basic programming skills and an interest in exploring how deep learning frameworks like TensorFlow work in practice.

Content: This specialisation by DeepLearning.AI, offered on Coursera, delves into the fundamentals of TensorFlow, a popular open-source library for building and training deep learning models. Learners gain hands-on experience building basic neural networks and applying them to practical tasks like image classification and regression analysis.

IBM AI for Everyone (YouTube)

Platform: YouTube

Made for: Anyone with general curiosity about AI and its potential impact on society.

Content: This series of short video lectures, hosted by IBM AI experts, covers various AI topics in a concise and engaging manner. Learners explore different AI applications, gain insights into responsible AI development, and discover future possibilities of AI technology.

Benefits of learning AI

Enhanced Problem-Solving Skills: AI involves analytical thinking, data analysis, and creative problem-solving, skills beneficial in any field.

Improved Career Prospects: Understanding AI opens doors to various roles in AI development, data science, automation, and more.

Increased Adaptability: As AI continues to evolve, understanding its principles allows for better adaptation to technological advancements and future job market changes.

Informed Decision-Making: Knowledge of AI empowers you to make informed decisions as an individual and a consumer in a world increasingly reliant on AI systems.

While you equip yourself with the AI knowledge you needed, remember that learning AI is a continuous process. Be sure to keep yourself updated with the latest developments, tools in AI and apply your AI knowledge to practical projects or contribute to open-source initiatives to better understand its working and gain experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.