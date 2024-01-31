Home

Technology

From Assistant to Bard AI: Here’s How Google Might Read All Your Conversations

From Assistant to Bard AI: Here’s How Google Might Read All Your Conversations

Google is set to launch its new Assistant with Bard AI in March on its Pixel devices, promising a personalised experience. But is your data really private with AI?

Google plans to release the new Assistant With Bard AI on its Pixel devices in March 2024.

New Delhi: Google is reportedly set to introduce an AI-powered Google Assistant with a variety of features, including the new AI model called Bard, which is part of the Gemini family of Large Language Models. It will have the ability to understand and adapt to users, handle personal tasks, and offer a more personalised experience, but at the cost of going through all of your messages. Here are all the details on the new Google Assistant.

Trending Now

Bard AI- Powered by Google Gemini

You may like to read

Google has introduced Assistant with Bard, a personal assistant powered by generative AI that combines Bard’s generative and reasoning capabilities with Assistant’s personalized help. This integration enables interaction through text, voice, or images and allows the assistant to perform actions on the user’s behalf.

The collaboration of Google Assistant with Bard is designed to provide more personalised assistance by integrating with Google services like Gmail and Google Docs, making it easier to stay on top of important tasks. It is still in the experimental phase and will be rolled out to early testers for feedback before being made available to the public.

Personalised Bard AI, but at What Cost?

Google’s new AI upgrade, Bard, has raised privacy concerns as it may ask to read and analyze users’ private message history. The potential risks and threats of Bard include invasion of privacy, spreading misinformation, data privacy concerns, and job loss and disruption. To safeguard against potential risks and threats, businesses need to be transparent about how they use user data and offer users the choice of whether they want to share their data. Users can also take steps to protect their privacy by limiting the information they give to Bard and controlling their location data. Google has a Bard Privacy Help Hub that provides information on how Bard works and how users can manage their data.

The potential privacy risks associated with Google’s Bard AI include:

Data Privacy Concerns: Bard involves processing large amounts of data, raising privacy questions about consent and data protection. The EU has expressed concerns about the use of AI chatbots like Bard, emphasising the need for robust regulation. Biassed AI and Discriminatory Responses: Bard may exhibit harmful biases from its training data, leading to discriminatory responses, which can have implications for public understanding and trust. Misuse of Data: There are concerns about the collection and use of personal data in AI chatbot interactions, which could lead to potential misuse of data. Security Vulnerabilities: There is a risk of attackers exploiting Bard and its training data, highlighting the need for robust security measures to safeguard the integrity of generative AIs.

Steps To Safeguard Your Data

To use Google’s Bard AI while protecting personal information, several best practices can be followed:

Avoid Entering Confidential Information: Refrain from entering confidential information or data that you wouldn’t want a reviewer or Google to use to improve their products in Bard conversations . Data Masking: Use masking techniques to replace sensitive information in AI prompts, maintaining data structure without revealing real information . Regular Checks and Monitoring: Review interactions with AI and establish a monitoring mechanism without storing sensitive information in the records . Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Limit access to the AI system based on roles within the organisation. Transparency and Consent: Ensure that users are aware of how their data is used and provide them with the choice to share their data. Google has a Bard Privacy Help Hub that provides information on how Bard works and how users can manage their data . Location Data Control: Users can control the storage of their location data by adjusting the settings in their Google Account. They can choose to stop Bard from autosaving their prompts and delete any past interactions .

By following these best practices, users and organisations can leverage Bard AI while minimising the risk to personal information and ensuring data security and privacy

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.