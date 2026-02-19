From Bengaluru to the National Stage, PARAM emerges as a ‘Powerful’ Made in India RoboDog redefining India’s deep-tech ambitions

Home

From Bengaluru to the National Stage, PARAM emerges as a Powerful Made in India RoboDog redefining Indias deep-tech ambitions

Developed by a Bengaluru startup, PARAM - India’s powerful indigenous robot dog - showcases advanced autonomous navigation, stair-climbing skills, and deep-tech innovation, marking a major leap in India’s robotics ecosystem.

PARAM RoboDog

Meet PARAM – India’s newest entry into the robot dog space. PARAM, unveiled by Bengaluru startup General Autonomy was touted as one of the strongest indigenously-built robot dogs to come out of India. And what’s more, it wasn’t put together using parts bought overseas, but rather built natively by Indian engineers.

Made in India, Made by Indians

Param’s social media clip shows it walking down streets littered with traffic cones, seamlessly stepping over obstacles up to half-a-foot high, scaling stairs, and even crab-walking to slip under low barriers.

The startup announced:

“PARAM takes deepfake to another level! Introducing India’s most powerful indigenous robot dog. Not assembled. Bought. Not imported, Built in India by Indians for our country. F0r our century. For our World!”

They couldn’t have timed it better. PARAM flexed its robotics chops days after a Chinese robot dog was accidentally displayed as Indian-made tech at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

General autonomy describes PARAM’s capabilities:

PARAM walks, identifies obstacles, plans paths, and even rights itself if it trips – without humans remotely controlling it every second.

Specifically, PARAM can:

Navigate autonomously

Sense obstacles

Deal with stairs and narrow spaces

Right itself if it falls

Robot dogs like PARAM aren’t shiny novelties. Robots with legs have several advantages over wheels when it comes to operating in unstructured environments – and could one day help with everything from inspection tasks in factories to delivering supplies on the battlefield or rescuing people after a natural disaster.

PARAM Shows Off India’s Deep Tech Muscle

There’s something impressive about PARAM beyond balance and following commands. PARAM matters because it highlights India’s growing deep tech ecosystem.

Too often these days, when we think of cutting-edge technologies we think of startups in Silicon Valley, and big tech robotics companies headquartered in the West. India developing serious robotics hardware tells you just how far Indian engineers have come in building problem-solving machines.

General autonomy unveiled PARAM to PM Modi earlier this month at Startup India’s flagship event.

With PARAM and other homegrown robots on the horizon, we could see more robot dogs working inside factories or public spaces in the coming years. India’s robotics story has officially begun.

