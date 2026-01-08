Home

Zomato to Flipkart to Physics Wallah: Indian startups which were founded by best friends with minimal capital but now have a turnover in crores

From Flipkart to Physics Wallah, these Indian startups began with friendship and meagre savings, proving how trust, belief and shared dreams turned small ideas into businesses worth crores.

It starts with a shared dream and a cramped room, not a boardroom and big cheque. With nothing but modest savings, fierce ambition, and friendship strong enough to weather failure, best friends put everything on the line on the strength of an idea. Today, their companies have turnovers in crores and valuations in billions, and their story is the stuff of legend.

Meet India’s Startup Sagas: Businesses Built on Belief

Flipkart: Two IITians, One Online Dream

A comfortable life at Amazon ended in 2007 with one good friend quitting his job and another deciding to quit his. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal bet it all on Flipkart with savings of ₹4 lakh. Code, pack books, and pick up customer calls with barely any investor support or established playbook, it was literally a DIY affair.

Indian consumer trust in online shopping was low at best but the founders had conviction. Convenience will win, they said. It did. Flipkart redefined online retail in India for a generation and got acquired by Walmart in one of India’s biggest ever deals. It made headlines across the globe, with two young IITians who started out selling books from a Bengaluru apartment.

Meesho: Friendship Meets Grassroots Commerce

A question transformed two IIT-Delhi alumni from close friends to co-founders on a mission. What if everyone could become an entrepreneur with just WhatsApp and Instagram?

Capital small, but their confidence was sky high. Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal had an inkling that trust in social media and peer-to-peer commerce could go far and wide in India. They were right. Today, Meesho is India’s biggest platform for small sellers, especially women, across towns and tier-II cities.

Zomato: From Office Cafeteria to Crores

Pizza slices with names that are a mystery. Glasses that fill with water but never with orders. Zomato’s story begins here, with Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah getting fed up of the snail-paced service of restaurant menus.

With almost zero initial investment, they created Zomato one brick and one city at a time, often with a strong personal guarantee of their friends and family. It would process 2.5 million orders a day and become India’s most recognisable food-tech brand, even getting listed on the stock exchange.

OLA: Friends on a Road Trip to Disruption

The only thing more tiring than a road trip was finding an OLA in India for Ankit Bhati and Bhavish Aggarwal. Both friends, fresh out of college, decided enough was enough.

Unhappy with long waits and unreliable services, they thought nobody in India should face this problem. Starting a taxi service meant hard work and zero money but a spirit of adventure that said it all. They took on global brands and grew their OLA family into an urban mobility ecosystem that is now spreading its EV wings.

Dream11: Betting on Skill, Not Luck

The smartest person in a fantasy team can make all the difference. Same thought crossed the minds of Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth in early 2008, wondering why fantasy sports was a foreign fad.

Bootstrapped to begin with and then built with a lot of rejections, Dream11 honed their game before finding a massive audience. Today, it dominates fantasy sports and is proof that a patient partnership that has passed the test of time is worth persisting.

boAt: Friends Who Heard a Market Gap

Hard-disk playback heads, built to last for months but usually broke within days? This is what the Indian consumer had to pay a premium for in audio products, Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta realised.

Audaciously priced, robust accessories that were fun to boot? This was how boAt quickly built itself into a popular brand among young Indians. From struggling with branding risks to scaling up fast, the company credits the co-founders’ friendship for boAting ahead in the consumer-tech arena.

Snapdeal: Daily Deals to Digital Retail

Coupons, then e-commerce, Snapdeal kept pivoting to find its calling. Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal began the ecommerce startup in 2010 as a daily deals website and saw quick traction before eBay, Amazon, and others pushed in.

Multiple market resets and some bruised egos later, Snapdeal still survives against all odds. This, some would say, proves that in entrepreneurship, friendship can survive even if the market can’t.

Crypto, Classrooms, and Quick Commerce

Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal used their crypto friendship to build CoinDCX, one of India’s leading crypto platforms. Meanwhile, Physics Wallah came into existence with childhood friends Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari passionate about learning.

Quick commerce venture Zepto became one of the hottest funding hits in 2022, not just for its business model but for its young teen co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. Just like that, teenage dreams that are well on their way to becoming legends.

Trust Before Turnover: The Startup Secret Sauce

The startup success stories mentioned above have one thing in common. Not funding. Not fame. Not flawless execution. Friendship. In moments when the money ran out, the ideas failed, and everyone around them said no, these founders said yes.

They believed in each other because they trusted each other. If there is one lesson from India’s startup economy’s success stories over the last two decades, it is that the biggest companies in the country were not built overnight. They were built over long nights, shared risks, and belief in friendship that was strong enough to dream.

A few thousand rupees is all it takes.

