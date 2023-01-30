Home

From Clearing US Medical Exam To Acing Wharton’s MBA — How ChatGPT Has Become Internet’s Latest Obsession

Recently, billionaire Gautam Adani said that he is addicted to ChatGPT. He took to LinkedIn to share that he has had "some addiction" to ChatGPT since he started using the AI chatbot.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that assists you with diverse tasks while having human-like conversations.

ChatGPT: The scope of artificial intelligence is spreading at a rapid pace as ChatGPT, the AI tool developed by OpenAI, is fast gaining popularity in India and across the globe. The AI chatbot has managed to pass the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), new research published on the medical repository medRxiv has indicated. “ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialised training or reinforcement. Additionally, ChatGPT demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations,” the research highlighted. Before ChatGPT took the test, it was ensured that “none of the answers, explanations or related content were indexed on Google”. The AI tool also managed to pass an MBA exam designed by a professor of Wharton from the University of Pennsylvania.

Billionaire Gautam Adani ‘Addicted’ To ChatGPT

Talking about ChatGPT in his post, Gautam Adani says that the release of the chatbot is a ‘transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures.’

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that assists you with diverse tasks while having human-like conversations. It is designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can literally answer anything – from physics to birthday party ideas – and from writing essays, poems and jokes to doing medical diagnoses.

Musk On ChatGPT

Twitter chief, Elon Musk, recently wrote on the micro-blogging site saying, “ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI.” Musk was earlier associated with the company that created ChatGPT. OpenAI was founded as a non-profit in 2015 by Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman and Elon Musk and attracted funding from several others, including venture capitalist Peter Thiel. In 2019, the group created a related for-profit entity to take in outside investment. Musk resigned from OpenAI’s board in February 2018 but remained a donor.

ChatGPT Will Destroy Google: Gmail creator

Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail, recently took to Twitter to opine that the artificial intelligence tool could destroy search engine giant Google within the next two years. Google’s most profitable application Search may soon be replaced by Open AI’s tool.

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money. Even if they catch up on AI, they can’t fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business. The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product),” Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail wrote in a series of tweets.