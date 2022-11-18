From December 1, Your Facebook Profile Won’t Show THESE Four Infos. Details Here

From December 1, Facebook won't show your address, political views, religious views and sexual preference on your profile.

Facebook has decided to not to show key users' information from December 1.

New Delhi: Meta-owned Facebook has decided to remove four information categories from users’ profiles. From December 1, Facebook won’t show the addresses, religious views, political views and sexual preferences of any user.

The changes were first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navara. Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, Navara wrote, “Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022.”

Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/SKjSrtwUwm — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 16, 2022

So far the social media platform had a separate page which contained the details like address, political views, and sexual orientation that the users had to fill in. But now Facebook has decided to remove these details. Facebook is now sending notifications to users who have these fields filled, informing them of the information that will be removed from their profiles.

“As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address. We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook,” said Emil Vazquez, a Meta spokesperson.