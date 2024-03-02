Home

From Delhi to Bengaluru: Nothing Phone 2a To Be Launched In These 5 Places

Nothing is introducing the Nothing Phone 2a in these Indian cities, where the fans can avail themselves of the devices on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nothing Phone 2a launches on March 5.

New Delhi: Nothing is gearing up to launch its much anticipated smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, on March 5 in India. Prior to its launch, Nothing has announced four Indian cities where the phone will be initially accessible through the company’s #THE100 Drops offer. With this offer, fans can avail themselves of the Nothing Phone 2a devices on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, these buyers will also receive an exclusive complimentary bundle with their purchase, including a phone case, tote bag, and more.

Check out all the details of the Nothing Phone 2a before its launch.

Nothing Phone 2a Launch in India

Nothing, a popular smartphone manufacturing brand, is set to launch its third smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, targeting the Indian market. The X( formerly Twitter) handle of the company has released 4 Indian cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Below are the schedule of the #THE100 Drops offer including date and time.

Delhi: Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre; Date, Time: March 6, 05:00 PM

Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre; Hyderabad: Sarath City Capital Mall, Gachibowli Date, Time: March 7, 05:00 PM

Sarath City Capital Mall, Gachibowli Bengaluru: Orion Mall, Rajajinagar Date, Time: March 8, 05:00 PM

Orion Mall, Rajajinagar Mumbai: Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla West Date, Time: March 9, 05:00 PM

Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla West

The company’s CEO, Carl Pei, has also embraced a ‘desi’ touch by changing his last name on social media to ‘Bhai,’ encouraging others to do the same. This move coincides with Nothing’s appointment of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador for the upcoming Phone 2a launch in India.

The ‘Bhai’ saga began with a casual conversation between Carl Pei and a user on social media questioning the need for a brand ambassador. In response, Carl Pei humorously stated, “We want to sell more phones, bhai,” resonating with Indian culture and sparking viral attention. This playful banter showcases Nothing’s focus on the Indian market and its strategy to boost phone sales.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Features, Specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a is anticipated to offer impressive features and specifications, catering to the needs of tech-savvy consumers. Here are the key details based on the latest information:

Processor: The Nothing Phone 2a is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886 chipset, with an Octa-core processor configuration .

RAM and Storage: It is expected that the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Display: The Nothing Phone 2a is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels.

Camera: The phone is rumored to sport a dual rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP lenses and a 32MP front camera for high-quality photography and selfies .

Battery: The phone is rumoured to sport a battery capacity of 4500 mAh, along with fast charging.

Operating System: The smartphone is likely to Run on Android v14 with Nothing OS.

Connectivity: The device could support dual SIM functionality, 5G in India, along with other standard connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.

