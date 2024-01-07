Home

From Huwei Mate 60 Pro +, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google Pixel 8 Pro : Top 10 Smartphones With Best Camera Score 2024

The France-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark, has ranked the smartphones tested on their camera scores, and here is the list of top 10 smartphones based on camera performances.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro rank 3 and 4 respectively according to DXOMark Camera Scores.

New Delhi: With the year 2023 finally coming to an end, here is a list of smartphones (including the latest releases of January 2024) that have scored the highest in camera performance, according to the France-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark. Here is the list of the top 10 phones with the best camera scores.

1. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+

This phone tops the chart with a score of 157, meaning it performs exceptionally well in both photo and video capture. Its photos are natural-looking, with accurate colours and high levels of detail, even when zoomed in. It also excels at low-light photography and offers impressive zoom capabilities.

2. Huawei P60 Pro

Coming in closely behind with a score of 156, the P60 Pro also boasts excellent camera performance. Its photos stand out for their wide range of tones (shadows and highlights), consistent focus, and good low-light capture. Additionally, it performs well in video recording.

3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple, known for its premium quality delivery, continues to impress with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, scoring a solid 154. This phone delivers consistently good video quality, with stable footage even when zooming in or moving around. Its telephoto lens offers sharp zoom capabilities, and it’s night photography has improved compared to previous models. The smartphone is currently available for Rs 1,56,900.

4. Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Almost neck-to-neck with its larger sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro achieves the same score of 154 with impressive strengths in capturing fine details, zooming in on distant objects while maintaining quality, and accurately blurring backgrounds in portrait mode. The iPhone 15 Pro is available in India for Rs 1,44,900.

5. Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google stays in the game with its latest launch of the Pixel 8 Pro, earning a well-deserved score of 153. This phone shines thanks to its image processing software, which produces natural-looking photos with good HDR (balance between bright and dark areas). Its ultra-wide camera captures a wide field of view without significant distortion, and its overall performance is reliable. The Pixel 8 Pro is available in India for Rs 1,24,990.

6. Oppo Find X6 Pro

This phone stands out for its unique design and offers a good camera experience with a score of 131. Its photos consistently capture fine details and maintain accurate colours across different lighting conditions. Its autofocus system is fast and reliable, ensuring sharp images even when moving subjects. The Oppo Find X6 Pro starts at Rs 84,990 in India.

7. Honor Magic5 Pro

This phone makes a strong entry with a score of 152, likely offering impressive overall camera performance. While I don’t have specific details from DXOMark yet, it’s likely to excel in areas like photo detail, color accuracy, zoom capabilities, and low-light performance.

8. Oppo Find X6

Sitting just below its Pro sibling, the Find X6 still delivers a high score of 150, suggesting a capable camera system. It’s likely to share strengths in detail reproduction, colour consistency, and fast autofocus, while potentially offering slightly different features or lens configurations. The Find X6 is available for Rs 74,990 in India.

9. Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Huawei continues to impress with the Mate 50 Pro, scoring a respectable 149. It’s likely to share strengths with its higher-ranking sibling, the Mate 60 Pro+, in terms of natural colour rendering, high detail levels, and excellent zoom capabilities.

10. Google Pixel 8

Offering a slightly more affordable option than the Pro model, the Pixel 8 still achieves a good score of 148. It’s expected to retain Google’s signature strengths in image processing, HDR, and ultra-wide camera performance, providing a reliable and user-friendly camera experience. The Google Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 94,990 in India.

