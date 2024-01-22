Home

From Apple iOS 17.3 To Samsung OneUI 6.1: Check Latest Features In All New OS Updates

Apple iOS 17.3, Samsung OneUI, and Huawei HarmonyOS Next all have upcoming OS updates, so here are all the expected features this update season.

Apple iOS 17.3 is expected to release Tuesday January 23, 2024.

New Delhi: Samsung just launched the Galaxy S24 series, rolling out its latest OS, the OneUI version 6.1 for its users. Meanwhile, Apple fans are excited to know the features of the upcoming iOS 17.3. Huawei too is gearing up to launch its newest HarmonyOS NEXT, hinting at its independence from Android platform. Here are all the scoops.

Apple iOS 17.3 Confirmed

Apple had released the iOS 17.2 on December 12, 2023 with new features such as Spatial Recording (and viewing memories in 3-D), a dedicated Journal app, among other features. Apple has now released the iOS 17.3 to public beta testers and developers on January 17. The latest update brings a few new features, like Stolen Device Protection, added security patches and more. Here are the known features.

iOS 17.3 (Beta) Features:

Stolen Device Protection increases the security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions. Additionally, Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed.

increases the security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions. Additionally, Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed. Lock Screen now allows users to use New Unity wallpaper honoring Black history and culture, celebrating the Black History Month.

now allows users to use New Unity wallpaper honoring Black history and culture, celebrating the Black History Month. Music can now be collaborated, allowing users to invite friends to join their playlist. Additionally, everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs.

can now be collaborated, allowing users to invite friends to join their playlist. Additionally, everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist.

can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist. AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels.

hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels. AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID. Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models).

SAMSUNG OneUI 6.1

The Galaxy S24 series was officially launched on January 17, 2024. Samsung has now rolled out the latest OneUI version 6.1 in the S24 series. Here are few main features including design and AI changes in the new update:

OneUI 6.1 Features

Improved Lock Screen and Always On Display: Lock screen wallpaper and widgets now displayed on Always On Display for better integration and visual appeal.

Lock screen wallpaper and widgets now displayed on Always On Display for better integration and visual appeal. Nearby Share Integration: Nearby Share feature is now merged into Quick Share for streamlined file sharing.

Nearby Share feature is now merged into Quick Share for streamlined file sharing. Simplified Navigation Gestures: The traditional Android’s gestures for navigation are now available, while the Samsung’s navigation gestures are removed.

The traditional Android’s gestures for navigation are now available, while the Samsung’s navigation gestures are removed. Smoother Animations: The UI animations are now much more smoother for example – app minimization/maximization and screen transitions.

The UI animations are now much more smoother for example – app minimization/maximization and screen transitions. Circle to Search: The feature allows you to quickly search for what’s on your screen without switching apps.

The feature allows you to quickly search for what’s on your screen without switching apps. Interpreter: AI powered live translation during phone calls for cross-language communication.

AI powered live translation during phone calls for cross-language communication. Advanced Language Tools: AI-powered spelling and grammar checking, auto-summarization, and transcriptions.

Huawei HarmonyOS NEXT

The Harmony Ecology Conference was live on January 19, 2024, Huawei recently unveiled the HarmonyOS NEXT, or HarmonyOS Galaxy Edition in Chinese. The new operating system promises a dynamic and immersive user experience with its unique design elements and features. Here are the new features of the Harmony OS NEXT teased at the event.

HarmonyOS NEXT Features:

Spatial UI: gives you a floating effect between components for a 3D experience.

gives you a floating effect between components for a 3D experience. Vivid Colors: The new OS has enhanced color differentiation in built-in apps for improved usability.

The new OS has enhanced color differentiation in built-in apps for improved usability. Immersive Experience: The user interface is now much more refined, smooth, secure, intelligent, and interconnected than before.

The user interface is now much more refined, smooth, secure, intelligent, and interconnected than before. Harmony Kernel: Harmony kernel provides increased memory management efficiency which adapts seamlessly to diverse device scenarios.

Harmony kernel provides increased memory management efficiency which adapts seamlessly to diverse device scenarios. 200+ Native Apps add to the growing range of native HarmonyOS apps covering common programs.

add to the growing range of native HarmonyOS apps covering common programs. Major Partnerships for the ecosystem include Alipay, Jingdong, Xiaohongshu, and Meituan.

The HarmonyOS Next is expected to release Beta version in the second quarter of 2024, and the stable version is expected to go live in the final quarter of 2024.

