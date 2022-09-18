Apple iPhone: American technology giant Apple has recently raised curtain from its much-awaited Apple iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in India at a starting price of Rs 79,990. The Apple iPhone users must note that the popular older iPhone models including iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, are available at lower prices on the e-commerce platforms: Flipkart, Amazon.Also Read - How to Download Flipkart App In Your Smartphone Ahead of 'Big Billion Days' Festive Sales

For the convenience of the interested buyers, we have mentioned the detailed breakdown of the prices:

Apple iPhone 13

Amazon: Rs 65,990 (128GB), Rs 74,900 (256GB)

Flipkart: Rs 69,900 (128GB), 79,900 (256GB)

Flipkart Offer:

The Flipkart buyers will get an additional price cut/discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Flipkart will give an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,000 on the handset.

Amazon Offer:

Amazon will give an exchange bonus of up to Rs 14,350.

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon: Rs 52,900 (64GB), Rs 57,900 (128GB)

Flipkart: Rs 59,900 (64GB), Rs 64,900 (128GB)

Flipkart Offer:

The E-commerce platform is likely to offer an exchange bonus of up to 19,000 on the purchase of iPhone 12.

Amazon:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (will start on September 23) preview page reveals that this iPhone model will sell at a starting price of “3X,XXX”.

Apple iPhone 11

Amazon: Rs 41,990 (64GB), Rs 48,900 (128GB)

Flipkart: Rs 43,900 (64GB), Rs 48,900 (128GB)

The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 11 on both Flipkart and Amazon, has received a price cut of Rs 6,000. Just like for other iPhone models, Flipkart will offer up to Rs 19,000 off on exchange and Amazon will give up to Rs 14,350, depending on the model.