New Delhi: Those who are addicted to WhatsApp, here comes a piece of news for you. From next year onwards, the Facebook-owned messaging app will end its support on some old Android and iOS smartphones. WhatsApp is also ending its support for Android phones and iPhones that run on dated operating system.

As per new updates, the Facebook-owned messaging app will stop working on smartphones that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems.

However, WhatsApp's support page is asking users to use the latest version of their operating system in order to enjoy all features.

While a number of smartphones are running on these dated operating systems, it is still important to note which specific smartphones will lose support for the popular messaging app. For example, for iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for iPhone. So, those who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later to continue using WhatsApp.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will also stop working on smartphones and Android phones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3. Some of the models are the HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2 which need to be updates in order to enjoy whatsApp service.

However, to find out what operating system your phone is running on, iPhone users can go to Settings > General > Information, where you will find information about the software version on your iPhone. And for Android users, they can go to Settings > About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.