From OnePlus Buds 3 to Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Here Are 5 Best Wireless Earpods For You in 2024

Earbuds have become a necessary utility these days, and hunting for one is an added daunting task. Here is a list of top 5 wireless earbuds for you to choose from including earbuds from brands such as Sony, Bang & Olufsen and many more.

New Delhi: The year 2024 has introduced us to new, advanced gadgets and affordable technology. Earpods are not lagging too far behind, as the OnePlus Buds 3 with Active Noise Cancellation, were launched recently on January 23. So for all the music lovers and audiophiles out there, here is our list of five wireless earpods to choose from.

OnePlus Buds 3

The newly launched OnePlus Buds 3 was launched with the OnePlus 12 series in the live event on January 23. The Buds were titled- ‘Harmony Unfiltered’, and come with the feature of swiping up or down for volume control. The Buds 3 sport 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology with Bluetooth 5.3, a 58mAh earbud battery, and a 520mAh case battery, promising up to 44 hours of playback. You can choose from two colours: Metallic Grey and Splendid Blue. The price of the OnePlus Buds 3 is Rs 5,499 and will go live on sale on February 6, 2024.

Supreme Audio

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EX are premium-quality earbuds for audiophiles on the go. The Beoplay EX delivers rich, detailed audio with powerful bass and crisp highs, thanks to its 6.5mm dynamic drivers. They also have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out unwanted ambient noise. Battery life is rated at up to 6 hours on a single charge, with an additional 20 hours from the charging case. The buds are IPX4 rated and weighs just around 5 grams per earbud. Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX are a great choice for anyone who wants a pair of stylish, high-quality earbuds with excellent sound quality and ANC.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are true wireless earbuds that are designed for audiophiles. They have 6mm dynamic drivers that deliver rich, detailed sound, and they support aptX Adaptive audio for high-quality wireless listening. The earbuds also have cVc noise cancellation for calls, so you can make and take calls without being interrupted by background noise. The Melomania 1 Plus have a battery life of up to 5.5 hours per charge, and up to 24 hours with the charging case. They are also IPX5 water resistant, so you can wear them in the rain or sweat without worry. The earbuds come with a variety of ear tips and wings to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. They also have touch controls for easy playback and volume control. Overall, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are a great option for audiophiles who are looking for a true wireless earbuds with excellent sound quality, battery life, and features.

Durability

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony’s WF-1000XM5 are the best durable and performance earbuds with LDAC support for lossless audio listening. The buds provide IPX4 for sweat and water resistance experience. They feature a new design with a comfortable fit, and they offer the best noise cancellation on the market. The sound quality is also excellent, with deep bass and clear vocals. Battery life is up to 8 hours on a single charge, and the charging case can provide an additional 24 hours. Overall, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are a great option for anyone looking for the best possible noise cancellation and sound quality in a truly wireless package.

Best Audio with Value For Money

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver quality audio experience with 10mm drivers powered by Bluetooth 5.3. The earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and 360 degree Dolby Head Trackinig for a cinematic experience. With upto 5 hours of battery life (with ANC) and 8 hours without it, the buts are protected with an IPX7 water resistant rating. The Buds 2 Pro are priced in India starts at Rs 13,499 for the Bora Purple color, Rs 14,999 for the White color, and Rs 16,490 for the Graphite color. You can buy them from the Samsung India website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other major retailers.

