From Performance to Price: Here’s How the Realme 12 Pro+ Performs Against Vivo X100 Pro, Xiaomi Note 13 Pro Plus

The Realme 12 Pro Plus launched on January 29, was reigned as one of the best mid-range premium smartphone by Realme. But is it really the best mid-range phone out there?

Realme 12 Pro+ with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 gives tough competition to its contenders in the mid-range smartphone market. (Image Source: X/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G launched recently in India, making its powerful mark in the mid-range segment. The phone packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen2 and a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor, along with a triple-zoom periscope camera, making it currently one of the best mid-range smartphones in the Indian market. With fans speculating about how the phone fares against the likes of the the Vivo X100 Pro or Xiaomi Note 13 Ultra, let us take a deeper look at the comparison.

Realme 12 Pro+ Vs VivoX100 Pro

The Realme 12 Pro+ and Vivo X100 Pro are two smartphones that offer excellent value for their price. The Realme 12 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, while the Vivo X100 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 9300 processor. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset is solid for everyday performance and gaming, while the Dimensity 9300 processor is a flagship powerhouse that makes the phone futureproof for OS upgrades.In terms of camera, the Realme 12 Pro+ features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor for sharp images, cinematic portrait mode, and a 3x periscope zoom camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor for superior low-light photography, a 50MP gimbal-stabilized portrait, and a 50MP telephoto camera.Both phones have impressive displays. The Realme 12 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch Pro XDR curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits brightness, while the Vivo X100 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits.

In terms of battery and charging, the Realme 12 Pro+ is packed with a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charge, while the Vivo X100 Pro has a 5400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and wireless charging.The Realme 12 Pro+ comes in 8GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage variants, starting at Rs. 29,999, while the Vivo X100 Pro comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, starting at Rs. 35,490.

Realme 12 Pro+ Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

The Realme 12 Pro+ and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus are two mid-range premium smartphones that were launched on the same day. The Realme 12 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is packed with Snapdragon 732G.In terms of camera, the Realme 12 Pro+ features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor for sharp images, cinematic portrait mode, and a 3x periscope zoom camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, on the other hand, features a 64MP quad rear camera which is decent for photos and has versatile options.Both phones have impressive displays. The Realme 12 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch Pro XDR curved vision with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.

The Realme 12 Pro+ comes in 8GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage variants, with virtual RAM expansion, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes in 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage options. In terms of battery and charging, the Realme 12 Pro+ is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has a 5160mAh battery capacity with 67W fast charging.

Both phones run on Android 14-based operating systems, with the Realme 12 Pro+ running on Realme UI 5.0 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus running on MIUI 14.The Realme 12 Pro+ starts at Rs. 29,999, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus starts at Rs. 26,999.

Realme 12 Pro+: Is it a Worthy Buy?

The Realme 12 Pro Plus offers a compelling package with its powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a versatile 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a stunning 6.7-inch Pro XDR curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. These features make it an excellent choice for users who prioritise performance, photography, and an immersive display experience. Additionally, the Realme 12 Pro+ provides great value for its price, especially for those who are looking for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank.

