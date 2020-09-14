Not only GST but also the lockdown has affected phone prices. In April, the price of almost all smartphones was increased due to the new GST rates. However, in the last few months, there have been many smartphones whose price has been cut. This includes phones from companies like Samsung to OnePlus and Reality. Due to low sales and smartphones being launched daily in the market, many phone companies have cut the prices of their smartphones. These companies are Samsung, Xiaomi, and others. From Samsung to companies such as OnePlus, Vivo, IQOO, and Xiaomi, many great smartphones have become cheaper. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this may be the right time. Here we are telling you about the top 15 smartphones that recently received a price cut. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Available in India From Feb 21, Priced at Rs 1.10 Lakh, Pre-book Now!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s foldable smartphone, after which the price has been reduced by Rs 7000, now it has become Rs 1,08,999. This smartphone was launched in February this year with a price tag of Rs 1,15,999. Also Read - OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India: Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

IQOO3

The price of the iQOO 3 smartphone has been reduced by 4 thousand rupees. After the price cut, now the 128GB model of the phone is available for Rs 34,990, while the 256GB model is available for Rs 37,990. Also Read - OnePlus '6th Anniversary Celebration' sale to kick off from December 6: Here are the offers

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes in two variants. Its price has reduced by 3 thousand rupees. Now the price of the 128GB storage model of the phone is Rs 27,990, while the model with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 29,990.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone has become cheaper by 7 thousand rupees. After the price cut, now the price of this phone has become Rs 47,999.

Samsung A50s and Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price has been cut by ₹ 2000. Its 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 23,999 and 8GB RAM variant for Rs 25,999. Apart from this, the company has reduced the price of Samsung A50s by Rs 6000. After reducing the price, now the 4GB RAM model of this phone can be purchased for Rs 18,599, while the 6GB RAM model can be purchased for Rs 20,561.

Vivo V19

The price of the Vivo V19 smartphone has been reduced by 4 thousand rupees. Now the price of the 8GB 128GB model of the phone is Rs 24,990, while the price of the 8GB 256GB model has been Rs 27,990.

Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A71

The price of Samsung Galaxy A21s and A71 has been cut by ₹ 2000. After the deduction, the 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy A21s can be purchased for Rs. 14,999 and 6GB RAM variant for Rs. 16,499. At the same time, the A71 comes in Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The price of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has been reduced by 2 thousand rupees. After the price cut, now this phone is available for Rs 22,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been reduced by 1 thousand rupees. After the price cut, now the 6GB RAM variant of the phone is available for Rs 37,999 and the 8GB RAM variant for Rs 39,999.

Realme 6

Realme 6 comes in four variants. The price of all its variants is reduced by 1 thousand rupees. After the price cut, the 4GB64GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 13,999, 6GB64GB variant for Rs 14,999, 6GB128GB variant for Rs 15,999 and 8GB128GB variant for Rs 16,999.

Realme 6i

The price of the 4GB + 64GB model of Realme 6i has been increased to Rs. 12,999 and 6GB + 64GB model has been priced at Rs. 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The price of Samsung Galaxy A31 has been reduced by 2 thousand rupees. Now you can buy this smartphone for Rs 19,999.

Vivo S1 pro

The price of Vivo S1 Pro has decreased by 1 thousand rupees. Now the price of this smartphone has been Rs 19,990.