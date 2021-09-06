New Delhi: In the world of modern shopping and accessible purchases, virtual shopping is a new and revolutionary concept, which establishes that there is no need to physically be present anywhere to conduct a task or to shop in a head-stuffed market. Festivities in India are distinguished and more vibrant than any other country in the world. Ahead of this year’s festive season, people are still contemplating a third wave, which is making them sceptical to visit their favourite marketplaces.

While online shopping is a convenient option, it cannot replace the experience of visiting our favourite shopping hubs like Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, etc. for festive shopping. However, through a virtual shopping experience, you can not only purchase your favorite products, but you can also gallivant through the entire market from the comfort of your home. Proxgy, the world’s first Visual Commerce platform which enables its users to book a real-world human avatar anytime at every serviceable place and navigate the physical world through it.

Let’s look at the best 5 benefits of shopping virtually this festive season –

Time-Saving

Festivals are all about spending time with family and friends and not at shopping malls. Virtual shopping is all set to take responsibility for all your shopping requirements. From buying clothes to gifts for loved ones, it is a great time saver and provides real-time access to any shop you want to purchase your product from. By shopping through augmented reality, you get to see a bigger picture of what the right choice for you that can make your shopping more productive and clock-saving.

A Broader Reach Across the Market

When the market is completely puffed with customers and you need to buy a product urgently without getting into the ruckus of the crowd, it is best to go virtual and shop according to your preferences from your desired shop(s). This can easily be done through Proxgy virtual shopping platforms that are now easily available.

The Store Offers at Your Fingertips

It is not possible that there is no competition in any business. There are several brands which provide very good offers to attract the customers as well as give discounts on the items through virtual shopping. You get these offers mostly during festivals.

The offers which you get by visiting the store can now be availed through virtual shopping. Having stated earlier that live shopping is the real-time shopping experience, customers just need to walk in via their Proxgy avatar and simply have the articles picked for purchase. While checking out, you can get access to all the offers which are available at the store. This is one of the most beneficial parts of transitioning from completely online to online + offline virtual shopping.

Utterly Convenient

Virtual shopping is very convenient, you just need to move your fingers on the phone sitting in your home and order the goods. After this, you will neither have to face heavy traffic nor will you have to face the ravages of the weather. Your item will be easily accessible to you in no time.

Through live shopping, customers can look through the shelves and also select the desired article as per their feasibility without getting worried about the product mismatch and can get the items delivered at home without any physical presence required at the shop.

Private Viewings

Have you ever wished to visit your favorite store when there is no one except you? Here’s an example to prove that wishes do come true. Designed retail experience with virtual rooms showcase all the products and merchandise with the actual interaction with retailers. Customers will have the opportunity to see how the products will look and maybe even enjoy a live demonstration directly from their homes.

Virtual reality is the next big thing to enhance innovation in the country and would allow us to easily buy or sell anything from anywhere without actually being present at the location at the stipulated time and location. This festive season, try the latest trends and all the other deliverables at your fingertips without getting stuck in the crowd and endless queues.

The company is planning to extend its services to other shopping circuits in Delhi & International markets like Dubai Mall in UAE & Times Square in New York.