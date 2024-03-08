Home

From Xiaomi 14 Series to Vivo V30 Series: List of 5G Smartphones That Are Released So Far in 2024

For all those looking for 5G smartphones of 2024, here are latest releases including the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo V30 Pro and Nothing Phone 2a among others. Read more to find out.

Here are all the latest 5G smartphones in India.

New Delhi: The Indian smartphone market has seen multiple new releases this year with the recent launch of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra on March 7, 2024, and the Vivo V30 series, including the V30 and V30 Pro. Apart from premium smartphones, there are other popular releases such as the Realme 12+ and Oppo F25 Pro, which are also much more budget-friendly alternative smartphones with 5G technology. If you are looking to upgrade your existing device, here are the 10 latest smartphone releases of 2024 in India with 5G technology, including budget-friendly, mid-range, and premium smartphones with their key specifications.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Key Specs, Price in India

Xiaomi 14:

The Xiaomi 14 is available at a price of Rs 69,999 with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage capacity, however the company offers other discount, exchange offers which bring down the effective cost to Rs 59,999. The smartphone is packed with 5G technology along with Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Below are its key specs.

Display: A 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness .

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for high performance .

RAM and Storage: Comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage .

Camera: triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera .

Battery: Equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery, it supports 90W fast charging .

Other Features: IP68 rating for water and dust resistance; Dolby Vision support; HyperOS based on Android 14; and available in Matte Black, and Classic White colour options .

Xiaomi 14 Ultra:

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999 in India with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage capacity. It sports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC support, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and other features for connectivity. Here are its key specs:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 16 GB

Display: 6.73 inches with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels

Rear Camera: Triple setup with 50 MP sensors each

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 5300 mAh with 90W Fast Charging support

Operating System: Android v14 with HyperOS skin

Storage: 512 GB internal storage

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, USB Type-C

Additional Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos audio, and a variety of sensors like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, barometer, and gyroscope.

Colour: Black, White

Vivo V30 Series: Key Specs, Price in India

Vivo V30:

Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model in India. It features 5G connectivity along with LTE, GSM and other technologies.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 6.78 inches, 1260 x 2800 Resolution, AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 50 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Operating System: Android v14 with Funtouch OS

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

CPU: Octa core (2.63 GHz)

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Vivo V30 Pro:

The Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model and Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The V30 Pro supports 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G spectrums, along with other connectivity features such as Bluetooth v5.3 etc. Here are its key specs:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z

RAM: 8 GB

Internal Memory: 256 GB

Display: 6.78 inches AMOLED, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Glass protection

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Camera Setup: Rear Camera: Triple (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Primary Camera: 50 MP resolution, Wide Angle lens, f/1.88 aperture Secondary Camera: 50 MP resolution, Ultra-Wide Angle lens, f/2.0 aperture Tertiary Camera details not provided .

Design & Features: Build: Mineral Glass back panel Dimensions: Height – 164.36 mm, Width – 75.1 mm, Thickness – 7.45 mm, Weight – 188 grams Colors: Classic Black, Andaman Blue Water Resistant: Yes, Splash proof, IP54 Ruggedness: Dust proof, Water proof

Display Details: Resolution: 1260 x 2800 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 Display Type: AMOLED, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Glass Bezel-less display with Punch-hole design Pixel Density: 453 pixels per inch (ppi)

Connectivity & Other Features: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass Fingerprint and Face unlock security features



Nothing Phone 2a: Key Specs, Price in India

The Nothing Phone 2a is a recent smartphone offering from Nothing with 5G technology. Here are the key specifications and prices for the Nothing Phone 2a in India:

Price: Rs 25,999

Key Specs: Display: 6.7 inches OLED, 1080×2412 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC RAM: 8 GB Rear Camera: Dual (50 MP + 50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh GPRS: Available VoLTE: Yes, Dual Stand-By Wi-Fi: Yes, with Wi-Fi hotspot. Wi-Fi version 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac or ax (Wi-Fi 6), 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz dual-band, 2×2 MIMO, and MU-MIMO Bluetooth: Yes, v5.3, A2DP, BLE



