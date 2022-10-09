New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Vivo is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. The company offers both budget and flagship phones, making it a brand whose products people from all social strata can afford. Many Vivo mobile phones have excellent features and don’t even pinch the pocket. In this article, we have listed the top 5 Vivo phones under the Rs 20K price tag.Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

At the time of buying a mobile phone, a lot of things need to be kept in mind. Specifications of a smartphone help a person decide which mobile to buy. The battery is the most critical aspect a consumer must consider before purchasing. The other features necessary in a good mobile phone are a high resolution for both front and rear camera, a fast processor, better memory and a good display. Also Read - Are you Planning to Buy a Smartphone? Xiaomi 12S Ultra To Vivo V25e Upcoming Phones in October; Price, Specifications| Watch Video

1. Vivo Y15C

Product Specifications:

Operating System: Android 9.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 octa core processor

Body: The sleek model comes with a year’s warranty.

Body: The sleek model comes with a year’s warranty. Network: ‎GSM, TDD LTE, (B38/40/41), 3G, 4, 2G, WCDMA, (B1/5/8), FDD LTE, (B2/3/5/8), (B1/3/5/8)

Display: 6.35 inches screen size and it comes with a 720 x 1544 pixels resolution.

Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera | 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery

The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,000. However, the customers can avail a discount of 11 percent on Amazon.

2. Vivo Y33T

Product Specifications:

The Vivo Y33T was released in January 2022.

RAM Capacity: 8GB

ROM Storage: 128GB

Body: The body includes dimensions of 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches; it weighs 182 grams and has a glass front and plastic frame and back. Vivo Y33T has a dual SIM feature

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: The display type is IPS LCD and is 6.58 inches. The resolution of the phone is 1080 x 2408 pixels

Camera: The triple camera of the rear has a resolution of 50MP (wide), 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth). The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging of 18W

3. Vivo Y21

Product Specifications:

The Vivo Y21 was released in August 2021.

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64GB

Body: The body includes dimensions of 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches; it weighs 182 grams and has a glass front and plastic frame and back. The Vivo Y21 2021 has a dual SIM feature.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: The display type is IPS LCD and has a size of 6.51 inches. The resolution of the phone is 720 x 1600 pixels

Camera: The dual camera at the rear has a resolution of 13MP (wide) and 2MP (macro). The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 8MP

Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging of 18W

4. Vivo Y30

Product Specifications

The Vivo Y30 was released in May 2020.

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128GB

Body: Body includes dimensions of 6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 inches; it weighs 197 grams. It has a hybrid dual SIM feature.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: The display type is IPS LCD and has a size of 6.47 inches

Camera: The quad camera at the rear has a resolution of 13MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP. The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 8 MP

5. Vivo Y33s

Product Specifications: