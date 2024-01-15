Home

From Wireless Earbuds, Headphones to Bluetooth Speakers: Top 10 Devices to Enhance Your Music Experience in 2024

From Wireless Earbuds, Headphones to Bluetooth Speakers: Top 10 Devices to Enhance Your Music Experience in 2024

For many audiophiles, party people, or everyone who likes to enjoy premium audio quality, here are the top 10 devices, including headphones, wireless earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers.

Top 10 Devices to Enhance Your Music Experience

New Delhi: The New Year has marked revolutionary upgrades in each sphere, and the music experience is not far behind. For many audiophiles, party people, or everyone who likes to enjoy premium audio quality, here are the top 10 devices, including headphones, wireless earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers. These devices are arranged in order of audio quality, budget, and durability for you to choose from.

The Supreme Audio Quality

Marshal Middleton

This Bluetooth speaker delivers impressive sound quality for its size, with good bass, treble detail, and natural-sounding mids. It also has an IP67 waterproof rating and 20 hours of battery life. However, it’s on the pricier side.

Pros:

Rich and balanced sound : This device delivers impressive detail and clarity across the audio spectrum, including punchy bass.

: This device delivers impressive detail and clarity across the audio spectrum, including punchy bass. Stylish and sturdy: Retro design with quality materials. IPX67 is waterproof and dustproof.

Cons:

Expensive: Pricier than most portable speakers, might not be worth it for casual listeners.

Pricier than most portable speakers, might not be worth it for casual listeners. Bulky and heavy: Not ideal for everyday carry-around, more suited for home or occasional outdoor use.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 31,999

Flipkart: Rs 31,999

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphone features an upgraded design with an all-new immersive audio feature, offering excellent sound quality with noise cancellation features.

Pros:

Premium Design & Comfort: Sleek and lightweight, perfect for long listening sessions.

Sleek and lightweight, perfect for long listening sessions. Audio & Noise Cancelling King: Top-notch sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs, plus industry-leading noise cancellation to block out distractions.

Cons:

Pricey Upgrade: Costs more than the previous model, making it a splurge for some.

Costs more than the previous model, making it a splurge for some. No USB-C, Battery Drain: Eliminates the latest charging standard, and Immersive Audio mode takes a toll on battery life.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 35,899

Flipkart: Rs 35,990

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 Earbuds

The XM5s are small, but pack powerful performance with improved noise canceling, sound and voice calling. Even though the XM5 are overly priced but even at this range, they mean business and can be placed as easily one of the top quality earbuds in India.

Pros:

Compact Powerhouse: Shrinks in size while packing a punch with improved sound, noise cancellation, and voice calling.

Shrinks in size while packing a punch with improved sound, noise cancellation, and voice calling. Tech Upgrade: Boasts upgraded processors and drivers for a smoother, more responsive experience.

Cons:

Wallet Woes: Still carries a hefty price tag, making it a significant investment.

Still carries a hefty price tag, making it a significant investment. Missing Piece: Doesn’t offer the integrated Find My feature for locating misplaced devices.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 23,990

Flipkart: Rs 23,990

The Budget Device

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

This tiny speaker packs a punch, offering surprisingly good sound with decent bass and clarity for its size. It’s also durable, waterproof, and comes at an affordable price.

Pros:

Super affordable and surprisingly good sound: Punches above its weight with clear audio and decent bass at a budget-friendly price.

Punches above its weight with clear audio and decent bass at a budget-friendly price. Compact and portable: Ideal for throwing in your backpack or slipping into a cup holder. IPX7 waterproof and dustproof for outdoor adventures.

Cons:

Limited bass and volume: Can’t compete with larger speakers in terms of power; may not fill larger spaces with sound.

Can’t compete with larger speakers in terms of power; may not fill larger spaces with sound. Shorter battery life: 13 hours of playtime might not be enough for all-day adventures.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 5,999

Edifier W820NB Plus Headphones

The W820NB headphones from Edifier are a budget-friendly option for a comfortable and decent noise cancellation option. The upgraded earpads and audio quality make it a compelling option at the price offered.

Pros:

Budget Friendly: These headphones deliver impressive sound quality for their price, with clear highs, rich bass, and support for high-quality LDAC audio codecs.

These headphones deliver impressive sound quality for their price, with clear highs, rich bass, and support for high-quality LDAC audio codecs. Comforting Option: Upgraded ear pads ensure a snug and comfortable fit, perfect for long listening sessions.

Cons:

Carry-On Required: No carrying case included, so you’ll need to find your own way to protect your precious headphones.

No carrying case included, so you’ll need to find your own way to protect your precious headphones. No Wired Option: No headphone jack, so you’ll be relying solely on Bluetooth connectivity.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 6,990

Flipkart: Rs 6,990

Earfun AirPro 3

AirPro 3 boasts the newest Qualcomm QCC3071 system-on-a-chip, AptX Adaptive for Android and other devices that support the new LE Audio standard, and the superior LC3 audio codec over the SBC codec (they also support AAC for Apple devices).

Pros:

Budget-Friendly Beats: These earphones offer good sound and overall performance at a relatively affordable price, making them a solid choice for value-conscious listeners.

These earphones offer good sound and overall performance at a relatively affordable price, making them a solid choice for value-conscious listeners. Future-Proofed: They support the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard, ensuring compatibility with the latest technology and potentially improving audio quality in the future.

Con:

Mic Check: While good for listening, voice calling performance is just average, so those who prioritize crystal-clear conversations might want to consider other options.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 5,434

Flipkart: Unavailable

The Rough n Tough Ones

JBL Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 speaker offers a good balance of size, performance, and durability. It’s built tough, waterproof, and has a long battery life.

Pros:

Powerful sound and long battery life: It delivers impressive bass and sound quality for its size. Charge 5 boasts of a 20-hour battery life, perfect for long outings.

It delivers impressive bass and sound quality for its size. Charge 5 boasts of a 20-hour battery life, perfect for long outings. Durable and versatile: IPX7 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Comes with a built-in powerbank that can charge your other devices.

Cons:

Pricey compared to smaller speakers: Might not be the best value for budget-conscious buyers.

Might not be the best value for budget-conscious buyers. Larger size for portability: Bulkier than some ultra-portable options, making it less convenient for carrying around.

Price:

Flipkart: Rs 12,998

Amazon: Rs 12,998

Master & Dynamic MH40 Headphones

The MH40 headphones from Master & Dynamic boast a robust build and a sleek retro-modern aesthetic design. While the brand is reputed for producing study headphones, the MH40 sports plush ear cups to provide decent passive isolation, muffling out some ambient noise and letting you focus on your music.

Pros:

Soundstage Upgrade: Enjoy clearer, sharper music with improved detail and definition compared to earlier models.

Enjoy clearer, sharper music with improved detail and definition compared to earlier models. Tech Savvy: Supports both AAC and aptX audio codecs for high-quality sound across devices, even Android phones.

Cons:

Size Matters: The comfortable design might feel a bit tight on individuals with smaller heads.

The comfortable design might feel a bit tight on individuals with smaller heads. Weight Watchers: At 280 grams, these headphones are slightly heavier than some competitors.

Price:

Amazon: Rs 42,677

Flipkart: Unavailable

Bonus for Apple Users

Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max deliver richer, more detailed sound experience, making it a bang for its buck. They feature one of the best noise canceling experiences on the market with added Apple’s virtual surround spatial audio feature for immersive visual watching experience

Pros:

Cloud Comfort: Surprisingly lightweight and comfy for their size, even during long listening sessions.

Surprisingly lightweight and comfy for their size, even during long listening sessions. Sound Supreme: Impressively rich and detailed audio, plus top-notch noise cancellation to block out distractions and a transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world clearly when needed.

Cons:

Pricey Paradise: They come with a hefty price tag, making them a luxury purchase for some.

They come with a hefty price tag, making them a luxury purchase for some. Tech Gap: They use the older H1 chip instead of the newer H2, potentially missing out on future features and improvements.

Price:

Amazon: Unavailable

Flipkart: Rs 59,900

.

