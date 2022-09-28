ModishOmbre’s T-18 Mini, Recently Launched Earbud Is Good Value For Money

ModishOmbre T-18 Mini earbuds review: Now a days, wireless earbuds are everywhere and the good news is you can now find a great pair of wireless earbuds to fit every budget in the Indian market. Whether you have a phone that doesn’t have an audio jack or prefer the freedom of going wireless, finding the best wireless headphones comes down to what matters most to you. While some may prefer noise cancellation, sound performance or battery life other might just stick to the budget. So, if you’re looking for earbuds with great battery life and that doesn’t burn your pocket, ModishOmbre’s recently launched new range of ear buds/pods is the right option for you.

ModishOmbre T-18 Mini earbuds Review

ModishOmbre’s unique design and low price gives tough competition to the current products of similar quality in the market. In terms of design, features and sound performance ModishOmbre’s T-18 is the right pick to suit your budget and your preferences. The T-18 Mini earbuds has Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity and it is made of a plastic body. This device can give 6 hours of playback time on a single charge. The most important thing is that users will also get voice assistant support in this.

ModishOmbre T-18 Mini features, specification details

Bluetooth: 5.0

Function: TWS true Wireless function

Speakers: 13 mm drivers

Material: Plastic

Charging Port: Type-C

Playback Time: Offers playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 24 hours.

Touch Controls & Voice Assistant: With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls. Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant.

Auto Pairing: Automatically pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time. No need to manually pair to your device each time.

IPX6 Water Resistant: Can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym.

Now you can check your charging case battery easily as it comes with a digital display.

ModishOmbre T-18 Mini Price

MRP Price: Rs. 1999.00

Actual Price: Rs. 1299.00

Discounted Price: Rs. 899.00

The company’s new range also includes ModishOmbre T-18 Mini, ModishOmbre T-20, ModishOmbre Spider, ModishOmbre X-15 and ModishOmbre Sparkle.

Verdict: It’s a good value for money product.