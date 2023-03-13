Home

Technology

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Heralds A Premium 2-in-1 Experience

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Heralds A Premium 2-in-1 Experience

Samsung is offering three configurations of the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 in graphite colour in India.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Heralds A Premium 2-in-1 Experience

New Delhi: For those who need seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to supercharge their productivity and creativity, South Korean giant Samsung has now brought Galaxy Book3 laptop series to India. The premium PCs offer an unmatched Galaxy ecosystem experience and high-performance computing — all in a thin, light, and sleek design. Among the series, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 offers ultra-high performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more.

The large, 16-inch convertible 2-in-1 is the first laptop with Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPU inside, offering a 28-watt chip with 12 cores and 16 threads.

You may like to read

Samsung is offering three configurations of the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 in graphite colour in India.

The device with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM andA 512GB internal space comes for Rs 155,990.

The model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal space comes for Rs 163,990.

And the top model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 1TB internal space will cost you Rs 179,990.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 gives some real competition to HP Spectre x360 in the segment and wins over being an incredibly thin and light convertible laptop, with the Samsung S Pen functionality.

The laptop easily converts into clamshell and tablet modes, with a smooth hinge — giving a sleek look.

Battery life is good and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 managed about 10-11 hours on simple tasks such as internet browsing.

Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display, is featured in the device.

Its 3K (2880A-1800) resolution shows incredibly fine detail, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience.

The display is also ‘VESA ClearMR’ and ‘DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500’ certified and has received ‘SGS Eye Care Display’ certification for the guaranteed reduction of blue light.

These improvements will help you perform multiple demanding tasks, watch rich and detailed content without loss of fidelity and play high-spec games smoothly.

Depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch or 16-inch display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.

The audio quality is more refined this time, with a new quad speaker system that delivers clear, high notes and a rich bass sound.

The Studio Mode offers improved visuals with lighting correction, auto framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds.

The laptop offers a connected experience that is both intuitive and familiar with the Windows/Microsoft Phone Link tool.

You can also move seamlessly between multiple screens across different devices with no disruptions.

The Samsung Multi Control feature lets you control your PC, Galaxy Tab and now Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 keyboard and trackpad, enabling you to copy and paste or drag-and-drop between devices while Second Screen turns your Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor with a single click.

Since content creation increasingly happens on multiple devices, the device makes the creative process easier.

You can take high quality photos using the Expert RAW feature on Galaxy smartphones, transfer them to the laptop automatically and edit them with a professional-level photo editing tool.

Consumers can also avail bank cash back worth Rs 8,000 on purchase of Book3 Pro 260, along with No-cost EMI up to 24 months. There are other attractive offers as well.

Conclusion: If you want to elevate your convertible 2-in-1 laptop experience to a new level, try the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.

It is tailor-made for those looking for ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences to maximise productivity and creativity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.