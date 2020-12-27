Despite the government’s ban on PUBG Mobile, people are still downloading and playing the game which are foreign versions including Korea (KR). Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch Date: What's The Current Status ? When is it Releasing? Check All Latest Updates Here

Indian YouTubers who have been taking advantage of a VPN service and livestreaming or uploading videos of their PUBG Mobile KR gameplays could now be penalized.

A blogger recently sent letters to such gamers warning them that they could face consequences for breaking the law.

To this, creators from the Indian gaming community asked for a “text from the government, explicitly saying that the PUBG Mobile KR (Korean) version of the game is banned.”

So, will PUBG Mobile KR gamers or organisers (intermediaries) have a big penalty being imposed on them?

BGR.in said, “Many have been breaking the law and playing the Korean or global versions of the game, using a virtual private network (VPN) service. Though many of them will not be caught, as a VPN service masks your IP and masks the incoming data packets with an encryption layer.”

It added, “However, many streamers tournament organizers and esports organizations can face penalties as they have been putting out content for the banned game.”

A report in a tech website said that what the gamers do not seem to understand is that PUBG Mobile KR has cross-play functionality, which means that it accesses the PUBG Mobile Global server, which is blocked by the government. And using a VPN service to bypass the ban and access any such content is against the law, the report said.

The Indian government banned the PUBG Mobile India game under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act as the app has been engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India. PUBG Mobile India was anned along with other Chinese apps in the country in September.

However, despite all restrictions, PUBG Mobile continues to be one of the most popular games in India and PUBG Mobile global versions saw huge downloads in the country.