MSI has introduced several new gaming laptops in India. The new gaming laptops include the latest 11th generation Intel processors and Nvidia's RTX 30-series graphics. New gaming laptops join the Leopard, Pulse and Katana series.

MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF Price in India

The MSI GP76 Leopard is priced at Rs 2,01,990 in India, while the GP66 Leopard is priced at Rs 1,95,990. The MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66 are priced at Rs 1,45,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively. Lastly, the Katana GF76 and GF66 start at Rs 1,11,990 and Rs 95,990 respectively. The laptops are available at MSI brand stores as well as authorized retailers. The company launched 10 models under three series with new connectivity options including PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E. Only MSI Katana GF series is launched with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

"Our GF Series has been created to elevate the overall gameplay experience and with a wide range of features like RTX 30 graphics that offer a completely seamless and uninterrupted experience. We believe in crafting performance-oriented products that cater to the needs of our diverse audience, and the GF Series are another addition to our power-packed lineup. MSI will continue its trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits", said Mr Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI

MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF Specifications, Features, Price

Model CPU + GPU Price GP76 Leopard 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7

(RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 201,990.00 GP66 Leopard 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7

(RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 195,990.00 Pulse GL76 11UEK Intel 11th Gen Core i7

(RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 145,990.00 Pulse GL66 11UEK Intel 11th Gen Core i7

(RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 139,990.00 Katana GF76 11UD Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050 Ti, GDDR6 4GB) INR 123,990.00 Katana GF76 11UC Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050, GDDR6 4GB INR 111,990.00 Katana GF66 11UE Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB INR 128,990.00 Katana GF66 11UD Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050 Ti, GDDR6 4GB INR 117,990.00 Katana GF66 11UC Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050, GDDR6 4GB) INR 106,990.00 Katana GF66 11UC Intel 11th Gen Core i5 (RTX3050, GDDR6 4GB) INR 95,990.00

All these gaming laptops are launched with new connectivity options which include PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E.