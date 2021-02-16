PUBG Global Challenge 2021: Krafton, the Parent company of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground Game (PUBG) announced in January that Pick’em Challenge will return to PUBG Global Invitational.S. The Global Invitational.S is the first event to be organized by the company in 2021. 32 teams across the world are participating in the tournament. The event finally kicked off on 5 February and will take place until 24th March 2021. The event will allow players to obtain voting coupons by watching esports broadcast starting from 6 February. They can also purchase in-game items throughout the event. These voting coupons will help in predicting the winners of Pick’Em Challenge successfully. If the players are choosing the correct winner, they will be awarded with Esports points which they can redeem for in-game items. Also Read - BlueStacks, Largest Android Gaming Platform For PCs, Tops 1 Billion Downloads

The Pick’Em Challenge will feature three unique game plans for participants and win. The three-game plans are divided into different categories including the first game where players need to predict the top four teams from the eight weekly finals. The second game plan in Pick’Em Challenge depends upon the odd and even-numbered weeks. For every Odd numbered week such as 1,3,5, the players need to correctly guess the MVP of kill points for which they will receive a massive 200,000 EP. Whereas, for every even-numbered week the players needs to correctly guess the team that wins Chicken Dinner in Weekly Finals. If the players rightly choose the team in an even-numbered week, they will earn 25,000 EP. And the last and the final game plan allows players to choose the winner of the Survival Tournament and earn the opportunity to win 50,000 EP. The third game plan will be held from 5 March to 7 March. Also Read - Crayta is Now Free-to-play For Everyone on Google's Game Streaming Platform, Stadia

Schedule of Weekly Survival –

Day of the Week Broadcast Start Time Match Start Time Tuesday 1:30am PST / 09:30 UTC / 10:30 CET 2am PST / 10:00 UTC / 11:00 CET Wednesday 1:30am PST / 09:30 UTC / 10:30 CET 2am PST / 10:00 UTC / 11:00 CET Thursday 1:30am PST / 09:30 UTC / 10:30 CET 2am PST / 10:00 UTC / 11:00 CET Saturday 1am PST / 09:00 UTC / 10:00 CET 2am PST / 10:00 UTC / 11:00 CET Sunday 1:30am PST / 09:30 UTC / 10:30 CET 2am PST / 10:00 UTC / 11:00 CET

Reseeding Stage –

Day of the Week Broadcast Start Time Match Start Time Saturday -1 7:45pm PST / 03:45 UTC / 04:45 CET -1 8pm PST / 04:00 UTC / 05:00 CET Sunday -1 7:45pm PST / 03:45 UTC / 04:45 CET -1 8pm PST / 04:00 UTC / 05:00 CET

In collaboration with PUBG Corp, Reddit has organized a total of 300 voting coupons and 30x 80,000 EP prizes. This giveaway will be held on Week 2 and Week 5 with some rules. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Or Free Fire: Which Royale Game Good For Low-end Phones | Check Here

Giveaway Rules –