New Delhi: The fan club of royal Playerunknown's Battleground would know that the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released a few weeks ago, adding some exciting features like multiple game modes, in-game improvements to the game. Players can download the game from Google Play Store or they can use APK file given on the official website. Note for players in India: Indian users should not attempt to download PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite as the game is banned in the country.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: (Credit: Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Download the game's APK file on the official website

Step 2: Now, locate and install the file.

Step 3: Next step is to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option.

Step 4: Wait till the installation is complete.

Step 5: Open the game and select the preferred resource pack. You can either opt for a Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 6: Players can now enjoy new features including game modes, firearms, and vehicles.

In another update for Indian players, Krafton had recently posted a job announcement for an investment strategy analyst in India that got PUBG Mobile fans all excited. As per the job recruitment, Krafton is hiring people in India, in a possibility that the battle royale might make a come-back in some form or the other. However, there is no official announcement on it yet.