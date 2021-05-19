Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration: Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will offer PUBG Mobile-like experience, is live on Google Play Store. The game which is an Indian version of PUBG is likely to be less violent and have more security and privacy features among other things. Gamers can pre-register to avail exciting rewards. The Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to release sometime in June, according to reports. Meanwhile, check the steps below for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre registration. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration Live on Play Store: 5 Things to Know About The New PUBG Mobile India

Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the “Pre-Register” button.

Step 3: Gamers will be notified once the game is launched and is available to download.

2 things to note:

-Four exclusive pre-registration rewards include– the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

-Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration is not available for iOS yet.

Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile but the developers don’t want to refer to it as PUBG as they fear another ban. According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.