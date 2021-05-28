While millions of PUBG lovers in India wait for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India with bated breath, the expected release date for the much-awaited game has been leaked. PUBG Mobile India was banned on September 4, 2020 by Indian government over data privacy concerns. Now, PUBG Mobile India is being relaunched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new version – Battlegrounds Mobile India – is currently available for pre-registration on Google Play Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version: Check How To Download Game With APK Link

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India launch in India?

According to reports, an insider has claimed that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India will take place in the third week of June. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global Version: Android Users Now Can Download Game With APK Link | Step-by-step Guide Here

Abhijeet Andhare, who is popular among gamers as Ghatak, tweeted that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be release in the third week of next month. Ghatak is the coach for Team Solomid and owns a YouTube channel where he promotes esports. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration Live on Play Store: 5 Things to Know About The New PUBG Mobile India

Here’s the expected release date:

According to Abhijeet, Krafton (the game developers) is planning to launch the game between June 13 to June 19.

Meanwhile, several other reports have claimed that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India would take place on June 18, 2021.

BUT, users expect launch to be soon:

Many PUBG Mobile India users are of the view that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 10. This speculation gained root after Krafton released a poster few days ago. The poster depicts the solar eclipse and the next solar eclipse is falling on June 10.

It must be mentioned that Krafton is yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.