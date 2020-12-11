New Delhi: At a time when PUBG fans in India are eagerly waiting for its relaunch in the country, some media reports have claimed that PUBG Mobile’s Global version has released 1.2 beta APK link download. If the player opens the link, they will find a Korean dialogue box that opens where it asks an individual to enter an invitation code. The size of the file is said to be 625 MB and is available only for Android users. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Latest Updates: Ahead of Launch, Welcome Gift Leaked Online | Check Details

With a new Extreme Hunt Mode, the latest beta version has been created for Livik and Erangel maps, and has multiple new features, including the Powered Exoskeleton, respawns, and more.

For PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta update APK download link click here

Follow these steps to download and install PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Click on the download button, and select the APK option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Open PUBG Mobile and press on the guest option.

Step 5: Enter the invitation code.

Step 5: Press the yellow button.