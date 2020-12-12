PUBG Mobile India Latest Updates: The wait for the launch of PUBG Mobile India continues. After the Chinese app was banned in India, PUBG Corporation had announced a comeback of the game in a localised version exclusively for Indian gamers. While gamers wait for the official release date of the game, we have complied all PUBG-related updates to have you covered. Also Read - Good News For PUBG Mobile Fans! 1.2 Beta APK Download Link Released For Android Users | Step by Step Guide For Users

Release date & PUBG Corporation's Meet With MeitY

A report by India Today had it that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied permission to PUBG Corporation for the launch of the PUBG Mobile. The report added that the government is not convinced of the launch of the app despite several changes from the PUBG corporations.

“There is no change in that stance at this stage,” an official was quoted as telling Indiesport. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating [a] new company. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, the official further told Indiesport.

Until and unless, the PUBG Corporation can get the government’s nod, the mobile game won’t be able to release in India. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

New Features that is expected in the new PUBG Mobile India

As per reports, PUBG Mobile India will have some unique features. The user interface and look is expected to be different from the game’s global version. It is being said that characters in PUBG Mobile India will be fully clothed.

Welcome Gift Leaked Online

Meanwhile, a report by The Indian Express said that many YouTubers and data miners have allegedly spotted PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift, inside of the PUBG Mobile global version. The said gift is expected to be given to gamers who would be downloading and playing PUBG Mobile India at the time of launch, the report added. The gift is likely to include the Anarkali Headgear, the Anarkali Set and a Classic Crate Coupon.

So, When can you expect PUBG India’s APK download links?

Few days ago, many users had spotted the ‘APK Download’ options on the website’s ‘News section’, though it was found to be not working. The official website reportedly showed two buttons. While the first button led to a Google Play Store listing of the game, the second was said to be an APK link via which users can download the game.

It seems we will have to wait till the official launch of PUBG Mobile India to be able to download APK links. To your disappointment, the wait continues.

Reports now have it that the the APK download links will be made available on PUBG India’s official website