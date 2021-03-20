PUBG Mobile India Release Date 2021: PUBG Corporation just posted a job vacancy for its India office in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The job was posted on LinkedIn two days ago for the post of ‘Investment and Strategy Analyst’. The post is meant for the newly-erected PubG Mobile India subsidiary. The parent company of PUBG Corporation, Krafton, recently made an investment of Rs 164 crore in India’s Nodwin Gaming. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update: Here’s How Worldwide Users Can Download Royale Game And Play

Could this hint that PUBG is getting ready to relaunch the game in India? Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Version Available For Global Users | Here’s How to Download Game Through APK Link

In the job posting, PUBG Corporation said: “Krafton is a leading global game company that offers a diversified portfolio of games on PC, Console and mobile devices including blockbuster battle royal video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and MMORPG, TERA. The games have received worldwide acclaim, selling tens of millions of copies and winning multiple game awards worldwide. Headquartered in Korea, Krafton has operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South East Asia.” Also Read - FAUG Update: From Battle Royal Mode to Guns, These 4 New Game Features Will Be Launched Soon

As per the job listing, these are roles and responsibilities:

Support senior team in evaluation and analysis of M&A/Investment opportunities, including conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis, supporting in company due diligence, building financial models, drafting investment discussion materials and reports, work closely with internal leaders and external advisors.

Actively support in key corporate strategic planning processes, working across businesses and management/development/publishing functions on to frame the corporate strategy and drive alignment and execution on key initiatives.

Support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions and assist global teams with the same.

Requirements/Qualification