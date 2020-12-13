PUBG Mobile India Launch: It seems that Battle Royale fans have to wait a bit longer for the official launch of Indian version of popular gaming app PUBG. Notably, PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government in September this year. The government had said these apps “are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

PUBG, which was earlier distributed in India by China's Tencent Games, has sought permission from the government to relaunch in the country.

Sources believe that it will be very tough for PUBG Corporation to launch the Battle Royale game in India any time before February 2021. "We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!" a leading portal quoted Microsoft Azure as saying.

This comes after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly denied permission to PUBG Corporation for the launch of the PUBG Mobile in India. If reports are to be believed, the government is not convinced with the launch of the app despite several changes from the PUBG corporations.

“Government is yet to respond to the request for the meeting. The game promoters are ready to comply to all norms set by the Indian government – but no response has comeback from the MEITY office,” a source close to PUBG promoters told InsideSport.

Meanwhile, India’s apex child rights body NCPCR has said it will not be appropriate to relaunch popular gaming app PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo “strongly recommended” against the relaunch of the mobile app in India until appropriate legislations are in place for such online games, the officials said.