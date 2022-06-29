New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX, a high-resolution graphics version of the original Garena Free Fire was designed exclusively to deliver premium gameplay experience in a Battle Royale. With this version, gamers can enjoy a variety of exciting game modes with all Free Fire players via exclusive Firelink technology. One can also experience combat like never before with Ultra HD resolutions and breathtaking effects. “Ambush, snipe, and survive; There is only one goal: to survive and be the last one standing,” the company said.Also Read - Apple 'Back to School' Offer is LIVE For Students. Check Discounts, Other Benefits Here

The Free Fire Max game was released last year and also offers some never seen features like a customizable map. The map will be exclusive to Free Fire Max and won't be available for the original Free Fire version. However, in wake of the Indian government's ban on several apps and games, including the Garena Free Fire royale game has disappointed fans in the country. But, there is good news for multiplayer battle royale fans, as a fair replacement for the prohibited game is still available on app stores.

As per reports, the game's creators are constantly adding alphanumeric codes to the game. These codes provide players the opportunity to win free prizes and also allow them to unlock various layers and earn different reward points. All gamers must note that these codes will not work on guest accounts and will need 24 hours to be reimbursed.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 29, 2022:

HAYATOAVU76V

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

MHM5D8ZQZP22

PACJJTUA29UU

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFICDCTSL5FT

Here’s How You Can Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Coupon Codes: