Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For July 2: Garena Free Fire Max was released last year as a high-resolution graphics version of the original Garena Free Fire. The Garena Free Fire Max battle royale game is developed by 111 Dots Studio in which 50 players compete in 10-minute rounds. As a multiplayer battle royale game, this game has recently gained popularity in the country. Players can choose their starting positions in this game, as well as collect supplies and weaponry to keep them going while on the battlefield. There can only be one winner at the end of an action-adventure battle royale game.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code: Step-by-step Guide To Do

The Indian government has banned various apps and games, including the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The game has been withdrawn from the App Store, but it is still available on Google Play.

Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 2:

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF10617KGUF9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ527Z2P2P

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF9MJ31CXKRG

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Here’s How To Redeem Free Fire Max Redeem Codes:

The official website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Gamers can then use their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs to log in. The gamers can then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field before clicking the confirm button to proceed. Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking. Click the ‘OK’ button. Once the codes have been properly redeemed, gamers can get their prize via the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.