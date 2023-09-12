By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For September 12
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, and more.
If you’re a devoted fan of the Garena Free Fire game, you’re in for an exciting treat! Garena consistently devises entertaining ways to reward its dedicated players. At this very moment, an exhilarating event is underway, which commenced on September 5, 2023. This event presents a golden opportunity to acquire fantastic rewards, such as the coveted Arm Wave emote, vouchers, and in-game currency. But how can you seize these enticing prizes? All you need to do is engage in a specific number of ranked matches within the game before the event concludes on September 18, 2023.
The more matches you participate in, the more rewards you can lay claim to. And here’s a delightful twist – even if you’ve already acquired the Arm Wave emote, you have the option to opt for 5x Gold Royale Vouchers instead.
For those who might not be familiar, Garena Free Fire Max is the revamped version of the original Garena Free Fire. This variant made its debut in 2021 and gained significant popularity, especially following the Indian government’s ban on its predecessor. The game’s developers consistently release new codes on a daily basis, and players have access to a dedicated microsite where they can easily redeem these codes.
To unlock the Arm Wave emote and other remarkable rewards, follow these simple steps:
- Partake in 10 BR or CS ranked matches to acquire 2000x Gold.
- Engage in 20 BR or CS ranked matches to earn 3x Luck Royale Vouchers (valid until October 31, 2023).
- Brave 30 BR or CS ranked matches to secure the Arm Wave emote or opt for 5x Gold Royale Vouchers (also valid until October 31, 2023).
These rewards hold enormous value since emotes in Free Fire usually demand in-game currency. However, in this event, you can snag them at no cost! Therefore, ensure you meet the requirements before the event’s closure.
List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 September
- FF7MJ31CXKRG
- FFPO8BS5JW2D
- PJNF5CQBAJLK
- F7AC2YXE6RF2
- FHLOYFDHE34G
- XGW4FNK7ATON
- 67IBBMSL7AK8G
- FEICJGW9NKYT
- KEYVGQC3CT8Q
- FVRTNJ45IT8U
- F4BHK6LYOU9I
- F767T1BE456Y
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FAGTFQRDE1XCF
- FFCMCPSBN9CU
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
How To Win Rewards From Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes On 12 September 2023?
- Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in to your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
- A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
- Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.
- Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button
- Your free rewards and weapons will be mailed to you.
Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Garena frequently releases new redeem codes, but do keep in mind that they come with an expiration date. Therefore, be swift in redeeming them to secure some exceptional in-game rewards. And remember, these codes are completely free of charge!
