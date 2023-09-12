Home

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For September 12

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, and more.

If you’re a devoted fan of the Garena Free Fire game, you’re in for an exciting treat! Garena consistently devises entertaining ways to reward its dedicated players. At this very moment, an exhilarating event is underway, which commenced on September 5, 2023. This event presents a golden opportunity to acquire fantastic rewards, such as the coveted Arm Wave emote, vouchers, and in-game currency. But how can you seize these enticing prizes? All you need to do is engage in a specific number of ranked matches within the game before the event concludes on September 18, 2023.

The more matches you participate in, the more rewards you can lay claim to. And here’s a delightful twist – even if you’ve already acquired the Arm Wave emote, you have the option to opt for 5x Gold Royale Vouchers instead.

For those who might not be familiar, Garena Free Fire Max is the revamped version of the original Garena Free Fire. This variant made its debut in 2021 and gained significant popularity, especially following the Indian government’s ban on its predecessor. The game’s developers consistently release new codes on a daily basis, and players have access to a dedicated microsite where they can easily redeem these codes.

To unlock the Arm Wave emote and other remarkable rewards, follow these simple steps:

Partake in 10 BR or CS ranked matches to acquire 2000x Gold.

Engage in 20 BR or CS ranked matches to earn 3x Luck Royale Vouchers (valid until October 31, 2023).

Brave 30 BR or CS ranked matches to secure the Arm Wave emote or opt for 5x Gold Royale Vouchers (also valid until October 31, 2023).

These rewards hold enormous value since emotes in Free Fire usually demand in-game currency. However, in this event, you can snag them at no cost! Therefore, ensure you meet the requirements before the event’s closure.

List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 September

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

How To Win Rewards From Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes On 12 September 2023?

Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.

Log in to your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.

Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button

Your free rewards and weapons will be mailed to you.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Garena frequently releases new redeem codes, but do keep in mind that they come with an expiration date. Therefore, be swift in redeeming them to secure some exceptional in-game rewards. And remember, these codes are completely free of charge!

