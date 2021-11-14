San Francisco: Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game for October 2021 globally with approximately 34 million installs, representing a 72 per cent increase from October 2020, reported news agency IANS on Sunday. Not a big surprise for gamers here! The countries that saw the most installs of the app during this period were — India at about 30 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at more than 12 per cent, reported Sensor Tower.Also Read - PUBG New State Exceeds 1 crore Downloads at Google Play Store

Candy Challenge 3D from Idil Morgul was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with close to 19 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Candy Challenge installs were the US at 12.2 per cent, followed by Brazil at 9.3 per cent.

Roblox from Roblox Corporation, Cookie Carver from Azur, and Subway Surfers from Sybo Games rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month. Game download estimates are from Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform.

The global mobile games market generated 4.5 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in October 2021, marking a rise of 1.3 per cent year-over-year. India was the number one market for global game downloads, which accumulated 762.6 million installs, or 16.8 per cent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at 8.6 per cent, followed by Brazil at 8.3 per cent. Mobile titles inspired by the hit Netflix TV series Squid Game flooded the market in October, with Candy Challenge 3D, Cookie Carver, and 456 from Abi Game Studio all reaching the top 10 overall downloads rankings. The above three titles alone generated a combined 53.2 million installs globally across the App Store and Google Play.

