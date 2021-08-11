Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Just Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a popular battle royale game. To retain the players in this battle royale game, the gaming company Garana release some free redeem codes from time to time. Many items in this game give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. With the help of these items, users can strengthen their grip in the game. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 5 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
Garena Free Fire Additional Redeem Codes –
YXY3EGTLHGJX
ZFMUVTLYSLSC
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
XUW3FNK7AV8N
TJ57OSSDN5AP
JUHGFDSEDRTG
BGIYCTNH4PV3
FFPLNZUWMALS
PACJJTUA29UU
R9UVPEYJOXZX
AGF6333A6AS2
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 11 August 2021 –
DDFRTY1515POUYT – Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO15POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1515UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP15 – 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO15UB – free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
BHPOU81515NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log-in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.