Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Just Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a popular battle royale game. To retain the players in this battle royale game, the gaming company Garana release some free redeem codes from time to time. Many items in this game give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. With the help of these items, users can strengthen their grip in the game. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Additional Redeem Codes –

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

XUW3FNK7AV8N

TJ57OSSDN5AP

JUHGFDSEDRTG

BGIYCTNH4PV3

FFPLNZUWMALS

PACJJTUA29UU

R9UVPEYJOXZX

AGF6333A6AS2

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 11 August 2021 –

DDFRTY1515POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO15POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1515UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP15 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO15UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81515NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.